Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves





New infections in Germany are at an all-time high – most of them Omicron

Deaths and hospitalisations remain low

Testing capacity is stretched, and the vaccination campaign is stalling

Omicron is surging across Europe.

More than half of the Continent’s population is likely to get infected over the next two months, according to the World Health Organisation.

Germany has set a new infection record on each day of this week.

The country is now recording more than 90 000 new cases of Covid-19 a day.

Laboratories are buckling under the weight of the number of tests they’re being asked to conduct.

Germany is unlikely to reach its goal of fully vaccinating 80% of its population.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney (scroll up to listen).

Infections… have exceeded anything we saw during the heights of previous waves… Omicron now accounts for 73% of infections, up from 43% a week ago… Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Hospitalisations… are much lower than we saw in December and November last year… It doesn’t appear to be… leading to higher death rates… Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

It’s likely we’re going to continue facing shortages of testing… Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle