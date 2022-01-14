Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest. 15 January 2022 2:28 PM
View all Local
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more' Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. 14 January 2022 3:09 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
View all Business
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 16 January 2022 11:12 AM
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 14 January 2022 12:40 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves

14 January 2022 12:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Abongile Nzelenzele
Deutsche Welle
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in Germany
Chelsey Dulaney
The Morning Review
Omicron
Omicron in Germany
Omicron in Europe

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

  • New infections in Germany are at an all-time high – most of them Omicron

  • Deaths and hospitalisations remain low

  • Testing capacity is stretched, and the vaccination campaign is stalling

© mpfoto71\/123rf.com

RELATED: Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO

Omicron is surging across Europe.

More than half of the Continent’s population is likely to get infected over the next two months, according to the World Health Organisation.

Germany has set a new infection record on each day of this week.

The country is now recording more than 90 000 new cases of Covid-19 a day.

Laboratories are buckling under the weight of the number of tests they’re being asked to conduct.

Germany is unlikely to reach its goal of fully vaccinating 80% of its population.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney (scroll up to listen).

Infections… have exceeded anything we saw during the heights of previous waves… Omicron now accounts for 73% of infections, up from 43% a week ago…

Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Hospitalisations… are much lower than we saw in December and November last year… It doesn’t appear to be… leading to higher death rates…

Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

It’s likely we’re going to continue facing shortages of testing…

Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Germany has struggled to increase vaccination rates… There has been a lot of vaccine scepticism here. The vaccination rate is lower than in other parts of Europe… It’s not a problem of supply… They are picking up a bit this week… A lot of that is people getting boosters… There is pushback against the idea of vaccine mandates…

Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle



14 January 2022 12:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Abongile Nzelenzele
Deutsche Welle
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in Germany
Chelsey Dulaney
The Morning Review
Omicron
Omicron in Germany
Omicron in Europe

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO

12 January 2022 10:15 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron: Not the end, but the beginning of the end of Covid-19 pandemic - expert

10 January 2022 8:52 AM

John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist Prof.Shabir Madhi about government's change of tack when it comes to tackling Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar

7 January 2022 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban

6 January 2022 12:53 PM

The variant is running amok in France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday

6 January 2022 8:54 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid

5 January 2022 10:46 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer

4 January 2022 4:15 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron

4 January 2022 3:37 PM

The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time

Local Lifestyle

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

Sport World Politics

EWN Highlights

Mali ex-president Keita dies two years after coup ouster

16 January 2022 6:58 PM

Benitez sacked as Everton manager

16 January 2022 6:45 PM

Barrow converts late penalty to snatch draw for Gambia

16 January 2022 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA