'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal'





Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has seemingly plagiarised almost a quarter of her response to the backlash against her now-infamous column in which she blames the Constitution for the lack of socio-economic progress in South Africa.

A large part of her piece is almost exactly the same as a speech given by former UK attorney-general Dominic Grieve in 2013.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Sisulu's spokesperson, Steven Motale, says Sisulu “cited the author, the source, the specific piece and date of publication or court ruling instance”.

Motale’s denial on behalf of Sisulu is a lie – she makes no reference to Grieve.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. (scroll up to listen).

Onselen was first to notice the similarities between Grieve’s speech and Sisulu’s piece.

She essentially cut and pasted a large section of the speech by the former attorney-general of the UK… the bulk was lifted word for word… There were no quotation marks… That [attribution] was also missing… Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research

It’s unequivocal that it was lifted. It’s literally the work of someone else, word for word, taken and cut and pasted into an article without quotation marks or attribution – the fundamental definition of plagiarism. Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research

Plagiarism is by and large laughed off in South Africa… Gareth van Onselen, CEO - Victory Research

Lindiwe Sisulu's latest column (https://t.co/Zcb7n2iBM6) appears to have large chunks plagiarised word-for-word from this 2013 speech by The Rt Hon Dominic Grieve QC (https://t.co/zwCBIpE2nN) — Gareth van Onselen (@GvanOnselen) January 12, 2022

On the left, a speech given by the UK Attorney-General in 2013 (https://t.co/3COlOckOMZ) on the right, Minister Sisulu’s latest piece in response to Mavuso Msimang (https://t.co/HmUw9sOaGJ). It was the Joseph Raz quote that should have given it away. pic.twitter.com/Mv5QQ5BT4d — son of baldwin 🌹 (@dansmywholename) January 12, 2022