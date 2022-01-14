Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more'
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has written to Eskom, asking it to withdraw its application to increase the price of electricity by 20.5% - almost four times the inflation rate.
“It is an extreme injustice that ordinary Capetonians — and, indeed, residents of every municipality in the country — will be forced to bear the cost of Eskom’s inability to fix its own problems,” Hill-Lewis told Cape Argus.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Hill-Lewis (scroll up to listen).
It is unaffordable… Next year they’re asking for 15%... on the back of 307% in increases over the last 10 years. When on Earth does it ever stop?Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
For every R500 you spend on power, you will now spend an extra R105 more… for many households, it’s totally unaffordable!Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
Wiener also spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.
This application is not to recoup any money that has been lost through inefficiency or irregularity…Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
The people of South Africa need to make a decision. Eskom has a debt that must be paid, and operations that must be paid for. Who pays? Is it the taxpayer, or the consumer? … Eskom has been the biggest victim of State Capture… almost brought to its knees…Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
