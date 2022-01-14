Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you'll now spend R105 more'

14 January 2022 3:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Eskom
Electricity tariffs
Mandy Wiener
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Geordon Hill-Lewis

Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has written to Eskom, asking it to withdraw its application to increase the price of electricity by 20.5% - almost four times the inflation rate.

“It is an extreme injustice that ordinary Capetonians — and, indeed, residents of every municipality in the country — will be forced to bear the cost of Eskom’s inability to fix its own problems,” Hill-Lewis told Cape Argus.

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Hill-Lewis (scroll up to listen).

It is unaffordable… Next year they’re asking for 15%... on the back of 307% in increases over the last 10 years. When on Earth does it ever stop?

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

For every R500 you spend on power, you will now spend an extra R105 more… for many households, it’s totally unaffordable!

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

Wiener also spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

This application is not to recoup any money that has been lost through inefficiency or irregularity…

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

The people of South Africa need to make a decision. Eskom has a debt that must be paid, and operations that must be paid for. Who pays? Is it the taxpayer, or the consumer? … Eskom has been the biggest victim of State Capture… almost brought to its knees…

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom



