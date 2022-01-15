Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain
- Cape Town resident Amanda Rinquest has created an inclusive hiking platform called 'Hiking for Chubby Girls' on Instagram
- Rinquest says the aim of her page is to provide useful hiking information and build an outdoor community that embraces all bodies
Capetonian Amanda Rinquest is on a mission to make the Mother City's outdoor spaces more inclusive.
Rinquest has created an Instagram page called 'Hiking for Chubby Girls' which aims to provide practical information about local trails for diverse body types.
On the page, Rinquest offers an honest account of various Table Mountain hiking trails and introduces easier walking alternatives.
Since starting her platform, she has hosted two group hikes and will host a third next week Saturday.
Rinquest says people experience Table Mountain National Park differently based on their height and weight.
She wants to challenge the misnomer that chubby people aren't interested in outdoor activities.
While group hikes can be an intimidating experience for anyone, Rinquest says it can be especially tough for chubby people who fear "holding the group back".
The avid hiker began exploring the outdoors several years ago on nature walkers with her family.
She says the mental health benefits are the biggest reason why she hikes.
'Hiking for Chubby Girls' plans to hopefully host a hiking date at least once a month. All bodies and genders are welcome to take up space,
I really want to make the mountain accessible to people to feel like it's also theirs.Amanda Rinquest, Founder - Hiking for Chubby Girls
It was never intended to be a hiking group but that has just come about because people are desperate to hike in a group where people have similar body shapes.Amanda Rinquest, Founder - Hiking for Chubby Girls
It's such an important part of clearing the mind and the instant endorphins you get from completing something or the endorphins you get from getting absolutely lost and the joke of trying to find your way back home.Amanda Rinquest, Founder - Hiking for Chubby Girls
The nature and the mountain in Cape Town especially is for all of us. Whether you're chubby, whether you're short, whether you're depressed or not, you should feel comfortable enough to take a walk on Tafelberg Road, take a walk along Newlands Forest because it doesn't have to feel like this intimidating thing.Amanda Rinquest, Founder - Hiking for Chubby Girls
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CXxs0qLKz63/
