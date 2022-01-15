SPCA cracks down on Monkey Town over animal welfare contraventions
- Monkey Town has been given seven days to remedy various animal care violations
- The SPCA conducted a site inspection of the establishment after apparently receiving an anonymous tip-off from the public
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has issued a warning to the popular primate centre, Monkey Town, in Somerset West.
The animal welfare organisation says a recent inspection at the tourist attraction found animal care at sub-optimal standard.
Monkey Town is home to 250 monkeys and apes from 26 different species. It also houses 400 other animals ranging from alpacas to donkeys.
SPCA Inspector Werner Taljaard apparently found 14 violations of the Animal Protection Act at the facility, including poor hygiene standards.
The establishment has been given seven days to remedy the cited violations or face prosecution.
In a statement, the SPCA revealed that not all the animals had access to potable drinking water.
The organisation also found a neglected donkey with severely overgrown hooves and squirrel monkeys that were visibly distressed due to the use of equipment inside their enclosure.
It also found exposed electrical heaters and irrigation pumps that posed a danger to the animals.
