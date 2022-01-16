[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest. 15 January 2022 2:28 PM
View all Local
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more' Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. 14 January 2022 3:09 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
View all Business
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 16 January 2022 11:12 AM
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 14 January 2022 12:40 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach

16 January 2022 11:12 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tonga
Tsunami
Volcano
Bondi Beach
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
South Pacific
Katie McDonald
volcanic eruption

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.

- A huge underwater volcanic eruption near the island of Tonga set off waves of more than a metre

- The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano was heard across the South Pacific, even as far away as the US

- The region is on alert and the US and Japan earlier warned people on their Pacific coastline to move away

Image: Screengrab from Tonga tsunami video posted by Aleksander Onishchuk @Brave_spirit81

A huge underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga on Saturday triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations.

Waves of over one metre crashed into the island.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano sent ash, steam and gas up to 20km into the air, said the Tonga Geological Services.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga, but communications systems are largely down.

Sara-Jayne King gets an update from Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.

(SCROLL UP TO LISTEN, FROM 12"45 IN AUDIO)

They feel it's perhaps run its course this time, but at the moment there's no news out of Tonga... about possible fatalities because comms are down.

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

It's triggered warnings all over the Pacific... They closed Bondi Beach [Australia] last night... New Zealand, Australia, other Pacific islands in the area are all on alert

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the media on Sunday that the country is preparing to send an air force reconnaissance aircraft to assess the scale of the damage on Monday.




16 January 2022 11:12 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tonga
Tsunami
Volcano
Bondi Beach
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
South Pacific
Katie McDonald
volcanic eruption

More from World

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

16 January 2022 3:28 PM

The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves

14 January 2022 12:40 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault

13 January 2022 11:21 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday

12 January 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve

12 January 2022 1:46 PM

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina

12 January 2022 11:11 AM

John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO

12 January 2022 10:15 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'

11 January 2022 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out

11 January 2022 1:52 PM

The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US man who received modified pig heart 'doing well' say doctors

11 January 2022 8:41 AM

John Maytham speaks to cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon about the breakthrough surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time

Local Lifestyle

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

Sport World Politics

EWN Highlights

Mali ex-president Keita dies two years after coup ouster

16 January 2022 6:58 PM

Benitez sacked as Everton manager

16 January 2022 6:45 PM

Barrow converts late penalty to snatch draw for Gambia

16 January 2022 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA