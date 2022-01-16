[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach
- A huge underwater volcanic eruption near the island of Tonga set off waves of more than a metre
- The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano was heard across the South Pacific, even as far away as the US
- The region is on alert and the US and Japan earlier warned people on their Pacific coastline to move away
A huge underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga on Saturday triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations.
Waves of over one metre crashed into the island.
The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano sent ash, steam and gas up to 20km into the air, said the Tonga Geological Services.
New images of #Tonga volcano #eruption, this from @KMA_Skylove_eng's #GK2A weather sat.— Simon Proud (@simon_sat) January 15, 2022
Each frame in this video is 10 minutes apart. Mind blowing how quickly the eruption happened. pic.twitter.com/jaZA6No9u0
More chilling images out of #Tonga, as the country reels from the intense Volcanic eruption today 🌋— Sanya Ruggiero (@Sanya_Ruggiero) January 15, 2022
Electricity & Telecommunications lines are currently down, with the entire South Pacific Kingdom effectively ‘offline’ from the rest of the 🌍 at present
📸 Laviniah Tupou pic.twitter.com/Q6TqOOqcgl
There have been no reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga, but communications systems are largely down.
A tsunami hit the island of Tonga after a volcanic eruption. #Tsunami #Tonga pic.twitter.com/7s3g7z38zM— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 15, 2022
Unexpected #Tsunami #HungaTongaHungaHaapai #Tsunami #Tonga #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/p16v9c0zLt— Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 15, 2022
Sara-Jayne King gets an update from Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.
(SCROLL UP TO LISTEN, FROM 12"45 IN AUDIO)
They feel it's perhaps run its course this time, but at the moment there's no news out of Tonga... about possible fatalities because comms are down.Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
It's triggered warnings all over the Pacific... They closed Bondi Beach [Australia] last night... New Zealand, Australia, other Pacific islands in the area are all on alertKatie McDonald, Australia correspondent
VIDEO: Bondi Beach evacuated after Tsunami Alert in Australia #Tsunami #TsunamiWarning #tsunamitonga https://t.co/0Z9r9hfBjU— Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) January 15, 2022
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the media on Sunday that the country is preparing to send an air force reconnaissance aircraft to assess the scale of the damage on Monday.
Source : https://twitter.com/Brave_spirit81/status/1482238980632551427
