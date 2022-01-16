[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach





- A huge underwater volcanic eruption near the island of Tonga set off waves of more than a metre

- The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano was heard across the South Pacific, even as far away as the US

- The region is on alert and the US and Japan earlier warned people on their Pacific coastline to move away

A huge underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga on Saturday triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations.

Waves of over one metre crashed into the island.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano sent ash, steam and gas up to 20km into the air, said the Tonga Geological Services.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga, but communications systems are largely down.

Sara-Jayne King gets an update from Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.

They feel it's perhaps run its course this time, but at the moment there's no news out of Tonga... about possible fatalities because comms are down. Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

It's triggered warnings all over the Pacific... They closed Bondi Beach [Australia] last night... New Zealand, Australia, other Pacific islands in the area are all on alert Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the media on Sunday that the country is preparing to send an air force reconnaissance aircraft to assess the scale of the damage on Monday.