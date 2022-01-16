Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest. 15 January 2022 2:28 PM
View all Local
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more' Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. 14 January 2022 3:09 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
View all Business
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 16 January 2022 11:12 AM
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 14 January 2022 12:40 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time

16 January 2022 12:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol
drinking
sobriety
Janet Gourand
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
dry january
alcohol dependence
Tribe Sober
January Challenge
Earthchild
Earthchild Project

Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids.

- Every year, Tribe Sober runs a January Challenge to raise funds for the work Earthchild does for Cape Town's disadvantaged children

- Sara-Jayne King interviews recovery coach and Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand

Image: Tribe Sober January Challenge, 2022

Every year Tribe Sober runs a Dry January Challenge to help people give sobriety a try after the over-indulgent festive season.

Participants give a small donation so the Challenge serves as a fundraiser for the Earthchild Project, which operates in disadvantaged schools in Cape Town.

The NPO's services include teaching children life skills and yoga.

RELATED: Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you

Sara-Jayne King finds out how it works from Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand.

The sobriety advocate and recovery coach finally quit drinking herself in May 2015.

Gourand says a late start is also possible, for those people who return from their holidays only sometime in January.

You can actually sign up on the 31st of January and do a dry February, which some people like because that's the shortest month!

Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

For a small donation to a child, we offer one month of online and community support... We also send a daily email full of tips, tools, motivation...

Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

It's the seventh year of Tribe Sober's Dry January Challenge.

Gourand suggests that people try the Challenge to give themselves a taste of sobriety - "Maybe it's not that bad!"

There are plenty of people who have got to the end of Dry January... and say: I actually feel quite good... I think I'm going to carry on to 60 days... We hang in there and support them, and then they want to do 100 days

Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

I know of at least 30 people who are sober today, seven years later.

Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

Over the seven years Tribe Sober has raised R300,000 with the January Challenge.

This translates into giving more than 1,000 children a year of life skills tuition and yoga classes.

It's really making a difference. I've been out to see these kids having their classes and it's beautiful.

Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

Tribe Sober also runs a 66-day Sober Spring Challenge which starts on 1 September.

They also offer regular four-hour online workshops.

The heart of our organisation is really our membership. For just R85 a month people can join our community and we offer them support... and information.

Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

You can sign up for the January Challenge and find out more about the support and activities offered by Tribe Sober on their website tribesober.com.

Donations can also be made on the GivenGain website.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




16 January 2022 12:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol
drinking
sobriety
Janet Gourand
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
dry january
alcohol dependence
Tribe Sober
January Challenge
Earthchild
Earthchild Project

More from Local

Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers

16 January 2022 2:33 PM

A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain

15 January 2022 2:28 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SPCA cracks down on Monkey Town over animal welfare contraventions

15 January 2022 11:25 AM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's given Monkey Town a week to remedy the violations it observed during a recent inspection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal'

14 January 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toxic cargo headed for the bottom of the sea in St Helena Bay, says Sama

14 January 2022 10:54 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Captain Vernon Kelle of the South African Maritime Safety Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA

14 January 2022 10:37 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fourth wave stats prove that it's time to ditch SA's disaster declaration: Winde

14 January 2022 9:24 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'

13 January 2022 8:59 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?

13 January 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'

13 January 2022 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers

16 January 2022 2:33 PM

A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed

14 January 2022 12:12 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA

14 January 2022 10:37 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'

13 January 2022 8:59 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?

13 January 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation

13 January 2022 1:37 PM

Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege!

13 January 2022 9:01 AM

John Maytham interviews Gasant Abarder, a columnist at Cape Town Etc.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday

12 January 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?

12 January 2022 8:16 PM

'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express

12 January 2022 7:44 PM

The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time

Local Lifestyle

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

Sport World Politics

EWN Highlights

Mali ex-president Keita dies two years after coup ouster

16 January 2022 6:58 PM

Benitez sacked as Everton manager

16 January 2022 6:45 PM

Barrow converts late penalty to snatch draw for Gambia

16 January 2022 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA