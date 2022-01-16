SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time





- Every year, Tribe Sober runs a January Challenge to raise funds for the work Earthchild does for Cape Town's disadvantaged children

- Sara-Jayne King interviews recovery coach and Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand

Image: Tribe Sober January Challenge, 2022

Every year Tribe Sober runs a Dry January Challenge to help people give sobriety a try after the over-indulgent festive season.

Participants give a small donation so the Challenge serves as a fundraiser for the Earthchild Project, which operates in disadvantaged schools in Cape Town.

The NPO's services include teaching children life skills and yoga.

RELATED: Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you

Sara-Jayne King finds out how it works from Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand.

The sobriety advocate and recovery coach finally quit drinking herself in May 2015.

Gourand says a late start is also possible, for those people who return from their holidays only sometime in January.

You can actually sign up on the 31st of January and do a dry February, which some people like because that's the shortest month! Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

For a small donation to a child, we offer one month of online and community support... We also send a daily email full of tips, tools, motivation... Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

It's the seventh year of Tribe Sober's Dry January Challenge.

Gourand suggests that people try the Challenge to give themselves a taste of sobriety - "Maybe it's not that bad!"

There are plenty of people who have got to the end of Dry January... and say: I actually feel quite good... I think I'm going to carry on to 60 days... We hang in there and support them, and then they want to do 100 days Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

I know of at least 30 people who are sober today, seven years later. Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

Over the seven years Tribe Sober has raised R300,000 with the January Challenge.

This translates into giving more than 1,000 children a year of life skills tuition and yoga classes.

It's really making a difference. I've been out to see these kids having their classes and it's beautiful. Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

Tribe Sober also runs a 66-day Sober Spring Challenge which starts on 1 September.

They also offer regular four-hour online workshops.

The heart of our organisation is really our membership. For just R85 a month people can join our community and we offer them support... and information. Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober

You can sign up for the January Challenge and find out more about the support and activities offered by Tribe Sober on their website tribesober.com.

Donations can also be made on the GivenGain website.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview