Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers





- Best-selling international author Marian Keyes is endorsing a new book written by four well-loved South African writers

- Pan Macmillan has revealed the title and cover of the novel, due for publication in March

- Sara-King tries to ferret out plot details from Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel

Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Qarnita Loxton, and Gail Schimmel posted on Twitter by @GailSchimmel

"We have a cover! We have a title! We have an endorsement from one of the world's best-known, best-selling, best-loved authors!"

Sara-Jayne King is super-excited about the info now revealed about the new book by top local authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.

She gets all four writers on air to discuss the much-anticipated novel and their co-writing process.

The wait is finally over! @PanMacmillanSA has revealed the cover for Chasing Marian – the highly anticipated new novel by @AmyHeydenrych, @QLed, @pamelapower and @GailSchimmel! Find out more about the book here:https://t.co/2mChnAyEMz — The Reading List (@readinglist_) January 14, 2022

Chasing Marian will be on sale in March.

Once the book had been accepted for publication the four authors reached out to Keyes and asked her to read it, which she did overnight.

Could you watch this little fillum, please? It's about a GAS, lovely book, a collaboration by 4 FABALISS South African novelists. It's GREAT on characterisation and the 'premise' is that they're 4 strangers who want to meet... ME!!!!! *Screams with delight* https://t.co/6fyv9b2l2H — MarianKeyes has written a sequel to RachelsHoliday (@MarianKeyes) January 13, 2022

Although loath to reveal too much, the four outlined the premise of Chasing Marian.

It is about us trying to get to Marian... [but you're not going to read about the four of us] Pamela Power, Author

It's four different characters, one character written by each of us... people who have a chance online meeting because they all join a Marian Keyes 'Fans in South Africa' Facebook page. Gail Schimmel, Author

The four characters also start their own private group.

All of them of them are desperate to meet Marian Keyes, for different reasons, reveals Schimmel.

They set off on an adventure... but obviously they've also got other things going... so it's more a story about their lives than about Marian Keyes... Gail Schimmel, Author

Amy Heydenrych gives some insight into what it's like to co-write with three other authors.

Despite the different writing styles that different authors would have, it was "an organic, fluid process" she says.

It actually was so beautiful as we did it alongside our own personal projects because we wrote in a relay, so there would be a deadline every Sunday... Amy Heydenrych, Author

It started with one author and they would finish in a week... The next author would read that chapter and based on what happened, find inspiration there for what they wrote, and so on. Amy Heydenrych, Author

It allowed us to have a whole lot of creative surprises! At one point in the novel Qarnita set a trap for me because I'd set a trap for her, to be fair, and I responded to that... Amy Heydenrych, Author

I just got the stuff every Sunday and then panicked until the next Sunday when it was my turn! It was a challenge... but it was written in the heart of lockdown so there was a kindness and a softness in all of us and also this project brought a lot of happiness... Qarnita Loxton, Author

