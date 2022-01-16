Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers
- Best-selling international author Marian Keyes is endorsing a new book written by four well-loved South African writers
- Pan Macmillan has revealed the title and cover of the novel, due for publication in March
- Sara-King tries to ferret out plot details from Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel
"We have a cover! We have a title! We have an endorsement from one of the world's best-known, best-selling, best-loved authors!"
Sara-Jayne King is super-excited about the info now revealed about the new book by top local authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.
RELATED: Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
She gets all four writers on air to discuss the much-anticipated novel and their co-writing process.
The wait is finally over! @PanMacmillanSA has revealed the cover for Chasing Marian – the highly anticipated new novel by @AmyHeydenrych, @QLed, @pamelapower and @GailSchimmel! Find out more about the book here:https://t.co/2mChnAyEMz— The Reading List (@readinglist_) January 14, 2022
Chasing Marian will be on sale in March.
Once the book had been accepted for publication the four authors reached out to Keyes and asked her to read it, which she did overnight.
Could you watch this little fillum, please? It's about a GAS, lovely book, a collaboration by 4 FABALISS South African novelists. It's GREAT on characterisation and the 'premise' is that they're 4 strangers who want to meet... ME!!!!! *Screams with delight* https://t.co/6fyv9b2l2H— MarianKeyes has written a sequel to RachelsHoliday (@MarianKeyes) January 13, 2022
Although loath to reveal too much, the four outlined the premise of Chasing Marian.
It is about us trying to get to Marian... [but you're not going to read about the four of us]Pamela Power, Author
It's four different characters, one character written by each of us... people who have a chance online meeting because they all join a Marian Keyes 'Fans in South Africa' Facebook page.Gail Schimmel, Author
The four characters also start their own private group.
All of them of them are desperate to meet Marian Keyes, for different reasons, reveals Schimmel.
They set off on an adventure... but obviously they've also got other things going... so it's more a story about their lives than about Marian Keyes...Gail Schimmel, Author
Amy Heydenrych gives some insight into what it's like to co-write with three other authors.
Despite the different writing styles that different authors would have, it was "an organic, fluid process" she says.
It actually was so beautiful as we did it alongside our own personal projects because we wrote in a relay, so there would be a deadline every Sunday...Amy Heydenrych, Author
It started with one author and they would finish in a week... The next author would read that chapter and based on what happened, find inspiration there for what they wrote, and so on.Amy Heydenrych, Author
It allowed us to have a whole lot of creative surprises! At one point in the novel Qarnita set a trap for me because I'd set a trap for her, to be fair, and I responded to that...Amy Heydenrych, Author
I just got the stuff every Sunday and then panicked until the next Sunday when it was my turn! It was a challenge... but it was written in the heart of lockdown so there was a kindness and a softness in all of us and also this project brought a lot of happiness...Qarnita Loxton, Author
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the in-depth interview
Source : Gail Schimmel on Twitter
More from Local
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time
Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids.Read More
Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest.Read More
SPCA cracks down on Monkey Town over animal welfare contraventions
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's given Monkey Town a week to remedy the violations it observed during a recent inspection.Read More
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal'
Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist.Read More
Toxic cargo headed for the bottom of the sea in St Helena Bay, says Sama
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Captain Vernon Kelle of the South African Maritime Safety Authority.Read More
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA
Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
Fourth wave stats prove that it's time to ditch SA's disaster declaration: Winde
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
More from Lifestyle
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time
Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids.Read More
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers.Read More
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA
Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation
Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.Read More
Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege!
John Maytham interviews Gasant Abarder, a columnist at Cape Town Etc.Read More
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of TechnologyRead More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from Entertainment
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas.Read More
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!
February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia.Read More
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney.Read More
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier
John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney PoitierRead More
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey.Read More
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman.Read More
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness.Read More
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White
The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More