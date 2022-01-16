Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest. 15 January 2022 2:28 PM
View all Local
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more' Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. 14 January 2022 3:09 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
View all Business
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 16 January 2022 11:12 AM
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 14 January 2022 12:40 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers

16 January 2022 2:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.

- Best-selling international author Marian Keyes is endorsing a new book written by four well-loved South African writers

- Pan Macmillan has revealed the title and cover of the novel, due for publication in March

- Sara-King tries to ferret out plot details from Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel

Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Qarnita Loxton, and Gail Schimmel posted on Twitter by @GailSchimmel

"We have a cover! We have a title! We have an endorsement from one of the world's best-known, best-selling, best-loved authors!"

Sara-Jayne King is super-excited about the info now revealed about the new book by top local authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.

RELATED: Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together

She gets all four writers on air to discuss the much-anticipated novel and their co-writing process.

Chasing Marian will be on sale in March.

Once the book had been accepted for publication the four authors reached out to Keyes and asked her to read it, which she did overnight.

Although loath to reveal too much, the four outlined the premise of Chasing Marian.

It is about us trying to get to Marian... [but you're not going to read about the four of us]

Pamela Power, Author

It's four different characters, one character written by each of us... people who have a chance online meeting because they all join a Marian Keyes 'Fans in South Africa' Facebook page.

Gail Schimmel, Author

The four characters also start their own private group.

All of them of them are desperate to meet Marian Keyes, for different reasons, reveals Schimmel.

They set off on an adventure... but obviously they've also got other things going... so it's more a story about their lives than about Marian Keyes...

Gail Schimmel, Author

Amy Heydenrych gives some insight into what it's like to co-write with three other authors.

Despite the different writing styles that different authors would have, it was "an organic, fluid process" she says.

It actually was so beautiful as we did it alongside our own personal projects because we wrote in a relay, so there would be a deadline every Sunday...

Amy Heydenrych, Author

It started with one author and they would finish in a week... The next author would read that chapter and based on what happened, find inspiration there for what they wrote, and so on.

Amy Heydenrych, Author

It allowed us to have a whole lot of creative surprises! At one point in the novel Qarnita set a trap for me because I'd set a trap for her, to be fair, and I responded to that...

Amy Heydenrych, Author

I just got the stuff every Sunday and then panicked until the next Sunday when it was my turn! It was a challenge... but it was written in the heart of lockdown so there was a kindness and a softness in all of us and also this project brought a lot of happiness...

Qarnita Loxton, Author

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the in-depth interview




