Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

16 January 2022 3:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Australia
Tennis
Novak Djokovich
Australian Open
Vaccination
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
Scott Morrison
entry visa
#Djokovid

The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.

- Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia after losing his court challenge against the second revocation of his visa

- The tennis World Number One had been battling for ten days to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic, © zhukovsky/123rf.com

Australia finally deported tennis World Number One Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

It's the culmination of a ten-day saga which saw the unvaccinated Serbian star's entry visa revoked twice.

RELATED: Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday

The federal court decision was announced on the eve of Djokovic's opening match in the Australian Open.

The Serbian was aiming to win his 10th Australian Open crown and 21st grand slam title.

The mixed messaging in the ongoing visa battle has been a huge embarrassment for the Australian government.

Australia correspondent Katie Mcdonald says the tennis player is now known in Australia as 'Novak Djokovid'.

(Scroll to the top of the article for the audio at 11:07)

He had his visa revoked again last week; he's challenged that and they've been in hearings all day... Three judges were sitting...

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

Basically the government's been arguing that he's become an icon for anti-vax groups... There is not a lot of support locally for him because people feel he's been dishonest with regards to his visas, his applications...

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent

A poll held by one of the major newspapers showed that 71% of people would like him deported and only 14% were happy for him to stay [and the rest undecided].

Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent



