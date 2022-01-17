Residents cry foul over smelly Westlake Golf Club irrigation sprinklers





Residents in Westlake and Lakeside have been left gagging over the smell which they say is coming from the use of recycled effluent water at the nearby golf course, and all attempts to get the matter resolved have so far been fruitless.

Westlake and Lakeside residents living close to Westlake Golf Club say that they have had to endure months of bad smells coming from the sprinklers which come on every evening.

The golf course is irrigated using recycled effluent water and is usually not unpleasant in smell, but in recent times it seems like the water has not been through the full and proper treatment process.

Jeff is a resident in the area and he's been asked by the residents there to speak on their behalf.

He tells Refilwe the problem of the smelly water has been going on for about a month.

It has had to be raised by the community for it to take effect. Jeff, Resident - Westlake

He explains that the City of Cape Town is not responsible for any treated effluent.

The onus is on the user and the risk is on the consumer - and therefore the middle man is the Westlake Golf Course. Jeff, Resident - Westlake

It has taken the efforts of residents of Westlake and Kirstenhof, who get the stench of what we call the 'green fog' anytime from 7p at night when we are eating until about 4am in the morning because hey water on a rotational basis. Jeff, Resident - Westlake

He says the water is atomised.

In terms of the by-laws, it may not create a problem for the neighbourhood. Jeff, Resident - Westlake

He argues that 1000s of homes in the area are impacted by the smell depending on the wind direction.

If there is no wind, this green fog settles over the neighbourhood and the last I smelled this morning was 5am when I went to sleep. I am about to go to work now which means I had about 2 hours of sleep. It is not an exaggeration. Jeff, Resident - Westlake

He says the residents do not live on a golf estate but in normal neighbourhoods - including Westlake, Kirstenhof, and the informal housing settlements in the area.

Jeff says that the responsible option would be to stop watering with the treated water and buy in private water for the golf course irrigation.

But the cost is going to be enormous. Jeff, Resident - Westlake

We had an explanation as of yesterday where there was an offer from the golf club that supposedly a lack of maintenance at the Strandfontein settling ponds or something like that...has not been done, and we should see an improvement in the next few weeks. Jeff, Resident - Westlake