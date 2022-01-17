'Unlawful and unconstitutional' - Zandile Mafe's lawyers slam psych test ruling





- Mafe, who is currently undergoing a psychiatric assessment is reported to have threatened to go on hunger strike

- The alleged arsonist was ordered to undergo the assessment while in court for a bail application hearing last Tuesday

Zandile Mafe is accused of torching Parliament’s National Assembly Chamber. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Lawyers for the man accused of starting the fire that destroyed large parts of the Parliament building in Cape Town at the start of the month say a ruling that he undergo a psychiatric assessment is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Cape Town Magistrate's Court referred alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe to Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital on Tuesday last week during a court appearance for a bail application.

His lawyer Luvuyo Godla, says Mafe is holding up well but admits that the ruling was 'a shock' and came as a surprise.

Fifteen minutes before we started, the court said 'we are not running a bail application...we are referring Mafe to a mental hospital. Luvuyo Godla, Attorney - Godla and Partners Inc

We really felt that was not fair. They did not interrogate or even have any interaction with Mr Mafe. Where did this come from? Luvuyo Godla, Attorney - Godla and Partners Inc

It is so unlawful and unconstitutional especially if you litigate by surprising. Luvuyo Godla, Attorney - Godla and Partners Inc

When you deny a person the right to a bail application, it becomes unconstitutional. Luvuyo Godla, Attorney - Godla and Partners Inc

Godla says they will return to court on Tuesday to ask for a ruling on whether last week's events in court were lawful or not.

On Saturday, he says, the bail application will be heard.

Mafe was arrested following the devastating fire that gutted the National Assembly Chamber and parts of the Old Assembly.

He was initially facing two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking, and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.

RELATED: Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'

RELATED: Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe to undergo 30-day psychiatric evaluation