'Unlawful and unconstitutional' - Zandile Mafe's lawyers slam psych test ruling
- Mafe, who is currently undergoing a psychiatric assessment is reported to have threatened to go on hunger strike
- The alleged arsonist was ordered to undergo the assessment while in court for a bail application hearing last Tuesday
Lawyers for the man accused of starting the fire that destroyed large parts of the Parliament building in Cape Town at the start of the month say a ruling that he undergo a psychiatric assessment is unlawful and unconstitutional.
Cape Town Magistrate's Court referred alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe to Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital on Tuesday last week during a court appearance for a bail application.
His lawyer Luvuyo Godla, says Mafe is holding up well but admits that the ruling was 'a shock' and came as a surprise.
Fifteen minutes before we started, the court said 'we are not running a bail application...we are referring Mafe to a mental hospital.Luvuyo Godla, Attorney - Godla and Partners Inc
We really felt that was not fair. They did not interrogate or even have any interaction with Mr Mafe. Where did this come from?Luvuyo Godla, Attorney - Godla and Partners Inc
It is so unlawful and unconstitutional especially if you litigate by surprising.Luvuyo Godla, Attorney - Godla and Partners Inc
When you deny a person the right to a bail application, it becomes unconstitutional.Luvuyo Godla, Attorney - Godla and Partners Inc
Godla says they will return to court on Tuesday to ask for a ruling on whether last week's events in court were lawful or not.
On Saturday, he says, the bail application will be heard.
Mafe was arrested following the devastating fire that gutted the National Assembly Chamber and parts of the Old Assembly.
He was initially facing two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking, and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.
RELATED: Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'
RELATED: Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe to undergo 30-day psychiatric evaluation
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister
John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.Read More
CT officials removing sludge from Rondevlei wetland in False Bay Nature Reserve
The sluice gates at Rondevlei will be opened and allowed to drain leaving most of Rondevlei to dry out over the next four months.Read More
AfriForum approaches court to challenge DBE's move not to publish matric results
AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies and Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga comment on the legal action on the publishing of matric results.Read More
Plans for new trains for Cape Town on track says transport minister
EWN's Kaylynn Palm attended an oversight visit by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula in Cape Town on Monday.Read More
'It's not personal' - DA calls for De Lille's head to roll over Parliament fire
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the DA's Madeleine Hicklin who wants Patricia De Lille sacked over the recent fire in Parliament.Read More
Cape Town Master's Office receives poor report after minister's surprise visit
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deputy Justice and Constitutional Development Minister John Jeffery about service deliveryRead More
Impact of Koeberg maintenance shutdown? Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer explains
Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom talks to Refilwe Moloto about the maintenance that begins on Monday.Read More
Residents cry foul over smelly Westlake Golf Club irrigation sprinklers
Westlake resident Jeff speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the community's unhappiness about foul-smelling water.Read More
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers
A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.Read More