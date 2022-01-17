Cape Town Master's Office receives poor report after minister's surprise visit
- The deputy justice minister is carrying out a series of inspections at Master's Offices around the country
- John Jeffrey tells Refilwe Moloto what he found in the Cape Town office was 'more or less' what he was expecting
The Deputy Justice and Constitutional Development minister has described his dissatisfaction at the running of the Cape Town Master's Office following an inspection there last week.
John Jeffrey says he made the unannounced visit to check on service delivery following a number of complaints about Master's Offices across the country.
Many of the complaints related to backlogs and service delivery issues that came about as a result of the Covid-19 national lockdown.
Many staff who were working from home were not having the tools to do that work.John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
Jeffrey, who was also accompanied by Janine Myburgh, Chairperson of the Legal Practice Council on his inspection said he uncovered a number of issues at the Cape Town office.
There were problems with queue management, some staff complained about vacancies not being filled...equipment not being available, certain systems not being in place.John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
It was more or less what I was expectingJohn Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
The Master's office supervises things such as the administration of liquidations and deceased estates.
Jeffrey says the visit marks the first in a series of inspections he will be carrying out at Master's Offices around the country.
RELATED: 'Unlawful and unconstitutional' - Zandile Mafe's lawyers slam psych test ruling
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_judge.html
