Impact of Koeberg maintenance shutdown? Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer explains





Koeberg Unit 1 shuts down tonight for 6-month maintenance but Ekom Nuclear Officer says they have planned for it and it should not impact the grid.

Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

On Monday Eskom will take unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station offline for what it calls much-needed maintenance.

It is set to last for five months.

In a statement, Eskom said: This will be the 25th refuelling outage on Unit 2 since commissioning and will also see the replacement of the unit’s three steam generators. During this outage, the reactor pressure vessel head, which houses the nuclear fuel while the station is in operation, will also be replaced.

Later in the year Unit 1 is set to undergo a similar process.

The Koeberg units, at 920MW each, are the largest generating units on the continent.

Riedewaan Bakardien, Eskom's Chief Nuclear Officer explains the process that will last 5 months.

We are starting tonight with bringing the unit off. it has been 452 days online which is some good news, since the last outage we have had an uninterrupted run on this unit. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom

What does this process entail?

What it entails is we have to take out the fuel because effectively we have run out of fuel now...We will do some maintenance and then put new fuel in and start back up again. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom

The reason the outage is taking so long is that we are busy also replacing our steam generators as well as the reactor pressure vessel head - massive components, each of those steam generator heads weighs about 380 tons so it is quite a significant engineering activity and feat to do this work, the biggest project you will do typically at a nuclear power station like Koeberg in its life. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom

How will the loss of 920MW from the unit be managed?

Bakardien says the planning done in the months leading up to the unit coming offline is to carry out maintenance on the other units such as the coal stations which have now returned from their outages to ensure that the Koeberg unit can be taken offline without impacting the grid.

The plan does accommodate for it, but because Koeberg is such a big unit we try and take it off during the less busy months with the intention to have it back during the busy months of Jun/July/August/September months when the demand is typically the highest. Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom