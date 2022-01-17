Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Novak Djokovic's three-year visa ban could end early

Djokovic has had his visa cancelled and will no longer be participating in the 2022 Australian Open

Fox News Australia's Christy Doran says the world No 1 needs to watch his words when commenting on the Aussie government going forward

Image copyright: zhukovsky/123rf.com

Novak Djokovic needs to be very careful about his public remarks if wants to return to Australia any time soon, says Fox News Australia's sports journalist Christy Doran.

Djokovic was deported on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa.

This follows a 10-day saga which saw the unvaccinated Serbian star's entry visa revoked twice.

RELATED: Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

Under Australia's immigration laws, Djokovic, cannot be granted another visa for three years.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that the tennis star could return to Australia sooner than anticipated under certain conditions.

According to Doran, Djokovic will have to tread very carefully in terms of how he comments on this situation in public.

I can't see him not being allowed back into the country for three years, unless Novak Djokovic was to come out and really slam the government, I think that would be a step too far. Christy Doran, Sports journalist - Fox News Australia

He adds that Djokovic's deportation could have far greater consequences for his career than just missing this year’s Australian Open.

"We know that the United States is going to likely have an issue with his current vaccination status or lack thereof. There's still a lot to play out in this story", Doran tells CapeTalk.

He's had to be quite careful because in addition to having his visa cancelled on the back of the government's decision that Novak Djokovic posed a threat to Australian society was that if you had your visa cancelled in Australia by the Immigration Minister it carries a three-year ban. Christy Doran, Sports journalist - Fox News Australia

There are ways to get around that [three-year ban], Scott Morrison the Australian Prime Minister addressed that today. Christy Doran, Sports journalist - Fox News Australia