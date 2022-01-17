'It's not personal' - DA calls for De Lille's head to roll over Parliament fire





- The DA says Patricia de Lille should be fired for trying to stop the release of a report on Parliament's non-compliance with fire regulations

- DA member Madeleine Hicklin is adamant the calls are not personal but related to De Lille's position as minister

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter

The Democratic Alliance has vehemently denied that its laying the blame for the recent fire in Parliament at the door of Patricia De Lille is personal.

DA MP and member of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works & Infrastructure Madeleine Hicklin has called for De Lille's 'head to roll'.

But speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Monday, Hicklin says her stance would be the same regardless of who held the position of Public Works minister.

This accusation has absolutely nothing to do with Patricia De Lille. Madeleine Hicklin, DA MP/ Member of Portfolio Committee on Public Works & Infrastructure

The Minister of Public Works is the guide of the department, she is the policy leader...Public Works is the department mandated to look after the buildings, they are the custodian of these buildings. Madeleine Hicklin, DA MP/ Member of Portfolio Committee on Public Works & Infrastructure

Whether that minister is from the ACDP, the Freedom Front Plus, the DA or the ANC it has absolutely nothing to do with the person involved. Madeleine Hicklin, DA MP/ Member of Portfolio Committee on Public Works & Infrastructure

The DA says de Lille should get the boot for trying to stop the release of an independent report that found Parliament was not in compliance with fire regulations.

De Lille and officials from her department briefed a joint committee of Parliament on the extent of the fire damage and what action would be taken.

The report was completed in 2020, but was only handed over to the speaker in September last year by the department. The report made 30 findings.

"... And you sat with your hands folded for a year asking or bleating where is the report. But heads will roll. Minister de Lille, the first head that must roll must be yours," DA MP Madeleine Hicklin told de Lille.

Zandile Mafe stand accused of setting light to the Parliament buildings earlier this month. He's currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at Valkenburg Hospital.

RELATED:'Unlawful and unconstitutional' - Zandile Mafe's lawyers slam psych test ruling