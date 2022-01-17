[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!





Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was suspended from his job as rugby director of SA Rugby after his video criticising match officials went viral last November. This was in response to the refereeing of the first Springbok vs British & Irish Lions Test.

He shared his daughters' video on his Twitter account saying they seemed even happier than he was to return to work.

The girls said they had had enough life lessons from dad during his two months at home and it seems his at-home wardrobe style had something to be desired.

The girls also thanked all supporters who had rallied behind their dad during this period.

Watch the video below:

My daughters seem to be more happier than me to go back to work!! On a serious note!! The last part of their chat I fully agree with 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QgwI7HTgGI — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) January 16, 2022