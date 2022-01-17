[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was suspended from his job as rugby director of SA Rugby after his video criticising match officials went viral last November. This was in response to the refereeing of the first Springbok vs British & Irish Lions Test.
He shared his daughters' video on his Twitter account saying they seemed even happier than he was to return to work.
The girls said they had had enough life lessons from dad during his two months at home and it seems his at-home wardrobe style had something to be desired.
The girls also thanked all supporters who had rallied behind their dad during this period.
Watch the video below:
My daughters seem to be more happier than me to go back to work!! On a serious note!! The last part of their chat I fully agree with 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QgwI7HTgGI— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) January 16, 2022
More from Sport
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.Read More
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'
The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.Read More
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday
John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.Read More
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000
John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp.Read More
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed'
John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd.Read More
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation
Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil
John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic.Read More