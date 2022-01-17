Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!

17 January 2022 10:15 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Rugby
Rassie Erasmus

Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was suspended from his job as rugby director of SA Rugby after his video criticising match officials went viral last November. This was in response to the refereeing of the first Springbok vs British & Irish Lions Test.

He shared his daughters' video on his Twitter account saying they seemed even happier than he was to return to work.

The girls said they had had enough life lessons from dad during his two months at home and it seems his at-home wardrobe style had something to be desired.

The girls also thanked all supporters who had rallied behind their dad during this period.

Watch the video below:




