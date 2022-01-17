Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast





- The search is on to find a "monarch" to run a 300-year-old pub on a remote island off the coast of the UK

Thinking about switching jobs or a perhaps a new career in a new country in 2022?

How about landlord of a pub on a remote island off the UK coast?

It's a lovely 300-year-old pub of the coast of Cumbria in North-West England, on an island. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The search is on to find, someone to run the Ship Inn on (the rather unfortunately named) Piel Island.

You have a pub, the ruins of an ancient campsite and a castle. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

In addition to running the pub, the successful applicant will also be crowned 'monarch' of the island.

In becoming landlord of the pub, and 'custodian of the island', you also have conferred on you the title of King or Queen. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The ancient tradition is, the new pub landlord is crowned king or queen in a ceremony going back several hundred years. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

You sit in an ancient chair, wearing an ancient helmet, holding a sword and alcohol is poured over your head. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Criminal inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair finally identified...after 52 years