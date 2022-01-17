Streaming issues? Report here
Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast

17 January 2022 11:48 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
UK
Piel Island
Cumbria

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

- The search is on to find a "monarch" to run a 300-year-old pub on a remote island off the coast of the UK

Thinking about switching jobs or a perhaps a new career in a new country in 2022?

How about landlord of a pub on a remote island off the UK coast?

It's a lovely 300-year-old pub of the coast of Cumbria in North-West England, on an island.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The search is on to find, someone to run the Ship Inn on (the rather unfortunately named) Piel Island.

You have a pub, the ruins of an ancient campsite and a castle.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

In addition to running the pub, the successful applicant will also be crowned 'monarch' of the island.

In becoming landlord of the pub, and 'custodian of the island', you also have conferred on you the title of King or Queen.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The ancient tradition is, the new pub landlord is crowned king or queen in a ceremony going back several hundred years.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

You sit in an ancient chair, wearing an ancient helmet, holding a sword and alcohol is poured over your head.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'

17 January 2022 10:43 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

16 January 2022 3:28 PM

The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.

[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach

16 January 2022 11:12 AM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.

Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves

14 January 2022 12:40 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault

13 January 2022 11:21 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday

12 January 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve

12 January 2022 1:46 PM

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina

12 January 2022 11:11 AM

John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO

12 January 2022 10:15 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'

11 January 2022 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.

