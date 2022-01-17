Plans for new trains for Cape Town on track says transport minister

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. 17 January 2022 4:37 PM
CT officials removing sludge from Rondevlei wetland in False Bay Nature Reserve The sluice gates at Rondevlei will be opened and allowed to drain leaving most of Rondevlei to dry out over the next four months. 17 January 2022 3:57 PM
AfriForum approaches court to challenge DBE's move not to publish matric results AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies and Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga comment on the legal action on the publishing of mat... 17 January 2022 2:25 PM
View all Local
NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia Senior politics journalist at EWN Tshidi Madia provides analysis to Mandy Wiener. 17 January 2022 2:02 PM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa. 17 January 2022 6:50 PM
View all Business
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
View all Sport
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 17 January 2022 11:48 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. 17 January 2022 4:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Plans for new trains for Cape Town on track says transport minister

17 January 2022 12:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Trains
Transport
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
#FixOurTrains

EWN's Kaylynn Palm attended an oversight visit by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula in Cape Town on Monday.

- Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says four sets of the blue 'People's Trains' will arrive in Cape Tonwn in the next few months

- He toured some of Cape Town's railway lines on Monday morning to see for himself upgrades to infrastructure

Prasa has unveiled one of two new trains in Cape Town as part of their modernisation programme. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The Western Cape is on track to receive several new trains in the coming months.

That's from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who was in the Mother City on Monday to see for himself upgrades to infrastructure on the rail network.

He also reiterated the promise he made last week to invest billions in the country's rail infrastructure, to ensure an efficient train service for South Africans.

The ailing rail network suffered a further blow as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic when critical infrastructure was either vandalised or stolen during lockdown.

The new trains, dubbed "the people’s train" are fitted with air conditioning, security cameras and shatterproof windows.

Security will also have to be improved to spare them from vandals and thieves says the transport minister, adding that will require a 'tight collaboration with law enforcement'.

The minister also promised upgrades to two stations on the Southern Line, Athlone and Maitland.

RELATED: CT activist Lorenzo Davids takes followers on a ride documenting train commute




17 January 2022 12:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Trains
Transport
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
#FixOurTrains

More from Local

Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister

17 January 2022 4:37 PM

John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT officials removing sludge from Rondevlei wetland in False Bay Nature Reserve

17 January 2022 3:57 PM

The sluice gates at Rondevlei will be opened and allowed to drain leaving most of Rondevlei to dry out over the next four months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum approaches court to challenge DBE's move not to publish matric results

17 January 2022 2:25 PM

AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies and Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga comment on the legal action on the publishing of matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's not personal' - DA calls for De Lille's head to roll over Parliament fire

17 January 2022 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the DA's Madeleine Hicklin who wants Patricia De Lille sacked over the recent fire in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Master's Office receives poor report after minister's surprise visit

17 January 2022 9:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deputy Justice and Constitutional Development Minister John Jeffery about service delivery

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Impact of Koeberg maintenance shutdown? Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer explains

17 January 2022 9:27 AM

Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom talks to Refilwe Moloto about the maintenance that begins on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unlawful and unconstitutional' - Zandile Mafe's lawyers slam psych test ruling

17 January 2022 8:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Luvuyo Godla, lawyer for Zandile Mafe, the man accused of being behind recent parliament fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents cry foul over smelly Westlake Golf Club irrigation sprinklers

17 January 2022 7:31 AM

Westlake resident Jeff speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the community's unhappiness about foul-smelling water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers

16 January 2022 2:33 PM

A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time

16 January 2022 12:30 PM

Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!

Sport

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

Hold your breath! Eskom starts most complex project at Koeberg in 38 years

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Djokovic could be barred from French Open by vaccine pass law

17 January 2022 8:32 PM

Matriculant: Decision to not publish results infringes my right to be informed

17 January 2022 8:30 PM

Family of murdered woman say police never responded to distress calls

17 January 2022 6:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA