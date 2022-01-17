Plans for new trains for Cape Town on track says transport minister
- Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says four sets of the blue 'People's Trains' will arrive in Cape Tonwn in the next few months
- He toured some of Cape Town's railway lines on Monday morning to see for himself upgrades to infrastructure
The Western Cape is on track to receive several new trains in the coming months.
That's from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who was in the Mother City on Monday to see for himself upgrades to infrastructure on the rail network.
He also reiterated the promise he made last week to invest billions in the country's rail infrastructure, to ensure an efficient train service for South Africans.
The ailing rail network suffered a further blow as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic when critical infrastructure was either vandalised or stolen during lockdown.
Work continues to restore commuter rail services in the Province. To date PRASA has restored services in 5 of the 7 corridors:— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022
• The Southern line
On 28 December 2021, we returned to service the Retreat to Fish Hoek service after a 2-months shut down as a result of vandalism. pic.twitter.com/eiABFwmvoA
The new trains, dubbed "the people’s train" are fitted with air conditioning, security cameras and shatterproof windows.
Security will also have to be improved to spare them from vandals and thieves says the transport minister, adding that will require a 'tight collaboration with law enforcement'.
Warmly welcomed by the RM of @CapeTownTrains to the People’s Train #SomethingBlue— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/aOfwcFMlga
The minister also promised upgrades to two stations on the Southern Line, Athlone and Maitland.
RELATED: CT activist Lorenzo Davids takes followers on a ride documenting train commute
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
