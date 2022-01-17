Plans for new trains for Cape Town on track says transport minister





- Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says four sets of the blue 'People's Trains' will arrive in Cape Tonwn in the next few months

- He toured some of Cape Town's railway lines on Monday morning to see for himself upgrades to infrastructure

Prasa has unveiled one of two new trains in Cape Town as part of their modernisation programme. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The Western Cape is on track to receive several new trains in the coming months.

That's from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who was in the Mother City on Monday to see for himself upgrades to infrastructure on the rail network.

He also reiterated the promise he made last week to invest billions in the country's rail infrastructure, to ensure an efficient train service for South Africans.

The ailing rail network suffered a further blow as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic when critical infrastructure was either vandalised or stolen during lockdown.

Work continues to restore commuter rail services in the Province. To date PRASA has restored services in 5 of the 7 corridors:

The new trains, dubbed "the people’s train" are fitted with air conditioning, security cameras and shatterproof windows.

Security will also have to be improved to spare them from vandals and thieves says the transport minister, adding that will require a 'tight collaboration with law enforcement'.

The minister also promised upgrades to two stations on the Southern Line, Athlone and Maitland.

