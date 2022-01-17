AfriForum approaches court to challenge DBE's move not to publish matric results
- Lobby group AfriForum is opposing the Basic Education Department's decision not to publish the matric results
- Last week, the department announced that matric results will no longer be published in the media citing the POPI Act
- Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says there have been "clashing interpretations" of the privacy laws
- AfriForum's urgent application will be heard in court on Tuesday 18 January
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it will abide by whatever the court decides regarding the publishing of matric results.
Lobby group AfriForum has launched court action against the DBE opposing its decision not to publish matric results on public platforms.
AfriForum's urgent application will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday 18 January just days before the scheduled release of results this Friday.
Last week, the DBE advised that it would not publish matric results in order to comply with new privacy laws under the Protection of Personal Information Act, often called the POPI Act or POPIA.
However, DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says there have been "clashing interpretations" from the Information Regulator and other legal experts.
'We feel that the court is the competent authority to tell us how to proceed but as the department, we stand ready to abide by it either way", Mhlanga tells CapeTalk.
The interpretations that we got are clashing, we sought legal opinion which goes one way and the Information Regulator says something else. Other people that we contacted in the legal fraternity are also giving varying interpretations of that Act.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
We didn't just make the decision on our own, we spoke first to the Information Regulator and thought to get clarity from there in terms of what to do and the decision was taken in that regard.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
The department is caught in a very tricky situation. On the one side, it was a very long-standing tradition of seeing the results published in media platforms, not just newspapers but we also have now the new POPI Act... we as a department are expected to comply with it, like we do with any other law.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Meanwhile, AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies says the DBE should not use the POPI Act as an excuse for the state to "withhold certain information for the public".
Spies has slammed the DBE for failing to consult with various stakeholders before announcing its decision.
The POPI Act can never be used as a way to hide away important information.Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer
He says the DBE's move will have devastating financial implications for media companies, especially newspaper publications, that bank on the release of the results and associated advertising spend.
Spies says AfriForum wants to ensure that all matriculants can access their results if they are unable to collect their statements from schools.
If we do succeed tomorrow in court then it will give the minister three days to arrange for the making available of the databases and hopefully, if we are successful, it will be published.Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer
The department... did not formulate a policy, they did not formulate a manual and consult with the public and media houses on issues like these, how they would deal with POPI.Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer
They now just made the announcement with devastating effects on the media fraternity and in doing so they are actually closing an avenue for communication, they are limiting the freedom of the press in the country.Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister
John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.Read More
CT officials removing sludge from Rondevlei wetland in False Bay Nature Reserve
The sluice gates at Rondevlei will be opened and allowed to drain leaving most of Rondevlei to dry out over the next four months.Read More
Plans for new trains for Cape Town on track says transport minister
EWN's Kaylynn Palm attended an oversight visit by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula in Cape Town on Monday.Read More
'It's not personal' - DA calls for De Lille's head to roll over Parliament fire
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the DA's Madeleine Hicklin who wants Patricia De Lille sacked over the recent fire in Parliament.Read More
Cape Town Master's Office receives poor report after minister's surprise visit
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deputy Justice and Constitutional Development Minister John Jeffery about service deliveryRead More
Impact of Koeberg maintenance shutdown? Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer explains
Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom talks to Refilwe Moloto about the maintenance that begins on Monday.Read More
'Unlawful and unconstitutional' - Zandile Mafe's lawyers slam psych test ruling
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Luvuyo Godla, lawyer for Zandile Mafe, the man accused of being behind recent parliament fire.Read More
Residents cry foul over smelly Westlake Golf Club irrigation sprinklers
Westlake resident Jeff speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the community's unhappiness about foul-smelling water.Read More
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers
A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.Read More