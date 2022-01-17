AfriForum approaches court to challenge DBE's move not to publish matric results





Lobby group AfriForum is opposing the Basic Education Department's decision not to publish the matric results

Last week, the department announced that matric results will no longer be published in the media citing the POPI Act

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says there have been "clashing interpretations" of the privacy laws

AfriForum's urgent application will be heard in court on Tuesday 18 January

FILE: Pupils from the Leadership College in Manenberg review their 2017 Matric Results. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it will abide by whatever the court decides regarding the publishing of matric results.

Lobby group AfriForum has launched court action against the DBE opposing its decision not to publish matric results on public platforms.

AfriForum's urgent application will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday 18 January just days before the scheduled release of results this Friday.

Last week, the DBE advised that it would not publish matric results in order to comply with new privacy laws under the Protection of Personal Information Act, often called the POPI Act or POPIA.

However, DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says there have been "clashing interpretations" from the Information Regulator and other legal experts.

'We feel that the court is the competent authority to tell us how to proceed but as the department, we stand ready to abide by it either way", Mhlanga tells CapeTalk.

The interpretations that we got are clashing, we sought legal opinion which goes one way and the Information Regulator says something else. Other people that we contacted in the legal fraternity are also giving varying interpretations of that Act. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We didn't just make the decision on our own, we spoke first to the Information Regulator and thought to get clarity from there in terms of what to do and the decision was taken in that regard. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The department is caught in a very tricky situation. On the one side, it was a very long-standing tradition of seeing the results published in media platforms, not just newspapers but we also have now the new POPI Act... we as a department are expected to comply with it, like we do with any other law. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Meanwhile, AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies says the DBE should not use the POPI Act as an excuse for the state to "withhold certain information for the public".

Spies has slammed the DBE for failing to consult with various stakeholders before announcing its decision.

The POPI Act can never be used as a way to hide away important information. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

He says the DBE's move will have devastating financial implications for media companies, especially newspaper publications, that bank on the release of the results and associated advertising spend.

Spies says AfriForum wants to ensure that all matriculants can access their results if they are unable to collect their statements from schools.

If we do succeed tomorrow in court then it will give the minister three days to arrange for the making available of the databases and hopefully, if we are successful, it will be published. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

The department... did not formulate a policy, they did not formulate a manual and consult with the public and media houses on issues like these, how they would deal with POPI. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer