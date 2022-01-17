NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's comments have insulted and attacked the judiciary last week leading to a series of open letters from various factions within the ANC and political analysts.
What is the latest update within the ANC?
Mandy Wiener chats to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior Political Journalist.
What I understand from ANC members internally is that at today's National Working Committee meeting, it is not on the agenda, and NWC members said they have not received it yet.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
But we do expect it to come up, along with suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule who took to a public platform to speak about ANC issues over the weekend.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
I was speaking to someone who is aligned to Lindiwe Sisulu, who would like her to become the next ANC president, and this person was saying to me we are a little bit tired of the open pieces as well and they are actually undoing the impact of the initial opinion piece - so there is a lot of back and forth in the factions and in the party.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
However, she notes, nothing has officially been said.
Sibongile Besani from the ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has said that the likelihood is that they are going to have to deal with it either as the NEC or as the NWC.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
In his weekly column, President Ramaphosa on Monday alluded to the need to defend the Constitution and Judiciary from attacks but has not directly addressed the Sisulu commentary.
It is also typical of a Cyril Ramaphosa style of dealing with issues so it almost says to Lindiwe Sisulu yes I am watching, I have a view, and those who are watching to see if I have a view this is where I stand.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
Tshidi says there is no clarity on how he will deal with Sisulu internally but it is likely to come to a head on Monday.
More from Politics
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'
The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.Read More
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal'
Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'
John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office.Read More
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More