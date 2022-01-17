NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia





ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's comments have insulted and attacked the judiciary last week leading to a series of open letters from various factions within the ANC and political analysts.

What is the latest update within the ANC?

Mandy Wiener chats to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior Political Journalist.

What I understand from ANC members internally is that at today's National Working Committee meeting, it is not on the agenda, and NWC members said they have not received it yet. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

But we do expect it to come up, along with suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule who took to a public platform to speak about ANC issues over the weekend. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

I was speaking to someone who is aligned to Lindiwe Sisulu, who would like her to become the next ANC president, and this person was saying to me we are a little bit tired of the open pieces as well and they are actually undoing the impact of the initial opinion piece - so there is a lot of back and forth in the factions and in the party. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

However, she notes, nothing has officially been said.

Sibongile Besani from the ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has said that the likelihood is that they are going to have to deal with it either as the NEC or as the NWC. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

In his weekly column, President Ramaphosa on Monday alluded to the need to defend the Constitution and Judiciary from attacks but has not directly addressed the Sisulu commentary.

It is also typical of a Cyril Ramaphosa style of dealing with issues so it almost says to Lindiwe Sisulu yes I am watching, I have a view, and those who are watching to see if I have a view this is where I stand. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Tshidi says there is no clarity on how he will deal with Sisulu internally but it is likely to come to a head on Monday.