Hold your breath! Eskom starts most complex project at Koeberg in 38 years

Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Eskom has begun its planned shutdown of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

It is, according to energy expert Chris Yelland, the most complex such operation ever undertaken by Eskom at Koeberg.

“There is nothing regular about this outage, it has never happened before,” Yelland told Jacaranda FM.

“It’s part of a major life extension project to extend the life of Koeberg for a further 20 years.”

Eskom took Unit Two offline on Monday, wiping 920 MW of generating capacity from the grid.

The unit is scheduled to return to service in five months.

Unit One will undergo a similar process later in the year.

“The reason the outage is taking so long is that we are busy also replacing our steam generators as well as the reactor pressure vessel head,” said Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer Riedewaan Bakardien.

“Each of those steam generator heads weighs about 380 tons so it is quite a significant engineering activity and feat to do this work, the biggest project you will do typically at a nuclear power station like Koeberg in its life.”

John Maytham interviewed Yelland (scroll up to listen).

Load shedding is with us all the time as a possibility… This year is going to be even worse [than 2021] Chris Yelland, energy expert

Koeberg has not been reliable last year, at all… Well below what Eskom would want… Chris Yelland, energy expert

Normal refuelling… normally lasts… for six weeks. This shutdown is anything but regular, something that has never been done at Koeberg… Eskom told me they are anxious but confident… They don’t expect problems… Chris Yelland, energy expert