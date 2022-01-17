Hold your breath! Eskom starts most complex project at Koeberg in 38 years
-
Expect even more loadshedding in 2022 than in 2021
-
The shutdown is the start of the most complicated project in Koeberg’s history – Eskom feels “anxious but confident”
-
Nuclear energy is regulated independently, the likelihood of an accident at Koeberg remains low
RELATED: Impact of Koeberg maintenance shutdown? Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer explains
Eskom has begun its planned shutdown of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.
It is, according to energy expert Chris Yelland, the most complex such operation ever undertaken by Eskom at Koeberg.
“There is nothing regular about this outage, it has never happened before,” Yelland told Jacaranda FM.
“It’s part of a major life extension project to extend the life of Koeberg for a further 20 years.”
Eskom took Unit Two offline on Monday, wiping 920 MW of generating capacity from the grid.
The unit is scheduled to return to service in five months.
Unit One will undergo a similar process later in the year.
“The reason the outage is taking so long is that we are busy also replacing our steam generators as well as the reactor pressure vessel head,” said Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer Riedewaan Bakardien.
“Each of those steam generator heads weighs about 380 tons so it is quite a significant engineering activity and feat to do this work, the biggest project you will do typically at a nuclear power station like Koeberg in its life.”
John Maytham interviewed Yelland (scroll up to listen).
Load shedding is with us all the time as a possibility… This year is going to be even worse [than 2021]Chris Yelland, energy expert
Koeberg has not been reliable last year, at all… Well below what Eskom would want…Chris Yelland, energy expert
Normal refuelling… normally lasts… for six weeks. This shutdown is anything but regular, something that has never been done at Koeberg… Eskom told me they are anxious but confident… They don’t expect problems…Chris Yelland, energy expert
There is always a reason for concern around nuclear safety. That is why we have an independent nuclear regulator… They will shut down the power station irrespective of the economic consequences… The probability [of an accident] is low…Chris Yelland, energy expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa.Read More
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Road Freight Association welcomes decision to slam brakes on AARTO legislation
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gavin Kelly, the CEO of the Road Freight Association.Read More
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more'
Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
More from Opinion
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister
John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.Read More
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate?
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane.Read More
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA
Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
Should the government subsidise taxi passengers?
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Jackie Walters of the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele of the National Taxis Alliance.Read More
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation
Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.Read More