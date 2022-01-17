CT officials removing sludge from Rondevlei wetland in False Bay Nature Reserve
- The City of Cape Town is busy removing sludge from the Rondevlei weir situated in the False Bay Nature Reserve
- Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews says the removal of the organic sludge will significantly improve the health of the Rondevlei wetland system
- Excavator machines are currently on-site and most of the sludge will be removed by truck
An operation is underway to remove sludge from the Rondevlei weir in the False Bay Nature Reserve.
The City of Cape Town began the work on Wednesday 5 January in an attempt to improve the health of the wetland area.
Once complete, the sluice gates at Rondevlei will be opened and allowed to drain.
With the sludge removed, the outflow from Rondevlei will be significantly better.
When the water level has dropped, the City will be able to remove an invasive alien plant species known as the water hyacinth.
"By removing the organic sludge the City is improving the overall health, biodiversity, and water quality of the wetland", says Eddie Andrews, the City’s deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment.
[Watch] The City is busy removing sludge from the Rondevlei weir and will soon open the sluice gates. Once the water level has dropped wading bird species on migration will feed along the shallow shoreline edges, and the City will remove the water hyacinth. pic.twitter.com/ixnjPQg53y— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 16, 2022
Rondevlei is very important to us, it has 230 bird species, small mammals, reptiles, and of course our hippos.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
The sludge needs to be removed because we need to have it [Rondevlei] opened up when the sluices open so that it can be clean.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
Read the City of Cape Town's full statement here.
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Sludge%20removal%20at%20Rondevlei%20to%20improve%20biodiversity,%20health%20of%20wetland
