Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister





The negative impact of rotational learning is so severe, some students may never recover

With much immunity in the population – the context is now vastly different from earlier in the pandemic

© stockbroker/123rf.com

South Africa’s longsuffering learners will continue rotational school attendance, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced last week.

In response, a group of academics and educational institutions (Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre, The Learning Trust, Legal Resources Centre, NASCEE) has written an open letter to the Ministers of Basic Education, Health, and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, expressing their disappointment at the announcement.

Sunday Times published the letter in full over the weekend.

John Maytham interviewed Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. (scroll up to listen).

Rotational timetables have had a great impact on learners… We don’t see them able to fully recover… Studies have shown that young learners aren’t as impacted by Covid-19… We’re in a different context now [than earlier in the pandemic] … Somila Mjekula, The Learning Trust