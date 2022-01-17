Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. 17 January 2022 4:37 PM
CT officials removing sludge from Rondevlei wetland in False Bay Nature Reserve The sluice gates at Rondevlei will be opened and allowed to drain leaving most of Rondevlei to dry out over the next four months. 17 January 2022 3:57 PM
AfriForum approaches court to challenge DBE's move not to publish matric results AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies and Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga comment on the legal action on the publishing of mat... 17 January 2022 2:25 PM
View all Local
NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia Senior politics journalist at EWN Tshidi Madia provides analysis to Mandy Wiener. 17 January 2022 2:02 PM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa. 17 January 2022 6:50 PM
View all Business
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
View all Sport
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 17 January 2022 11:48 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. 17 January 2022 4:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister

17 January 2022 4:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Basic Education
Education
Legal Resources Centre
Angie Motshekga
Equal Education
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
rotational school attendance
Equal Education Law Centre
The Learning Trust
NASCEE

John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.

  • The negative impact of rotational learning is so severe, some students may never recover

  • With much immunity in the population – the context is now vastly different from earlier in the pandemic

© stockbroker/123rf.com

South Africa’s longsuffering learners will continue rotational school attendance, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced last week.

In response, a group of academics and educational institutions (Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre, The Learning Trust, Legal Resources Centre, NASCEE) has written an open letter to the Ministers of Basic Education, Health, and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, expressing their disappointment at the announcement.

Sunday Times published the letter in full over the weekend.

John Maytham interviewed Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. (scroll up to listen).

Rotational timetables have had a great impact on learners… We don’t see them able to fully recover… Studies have shown that young learners aren’t as impacted by Covid-19… We’re in a different context now [than earlier in the pandemic] …

Somila Mjekula, The Learning Trust

The DBE acknowledges it’s a problem, but they’re constrained by Cogta…

Somila Mjekula, The Learning Trust



17 January 2022 4:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Basic Education
Education
Legal Resources Centre
Angie Motshekga
Equal Education
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
rotational school attendance
Equal Education Law Centre
The Learning Trust
NASCEE

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves

14 January 2022 12:40 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO

12 January 2022 10:15 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron: Not the end, but the beginning of the end of Covid-19 pandemic - expert

10 January 2022 8:52 AM

John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist Prof.Shabir Madhi about government's change of tack when it comes to tackling Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar

7 January 2022 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban

6 January 2022 12:53 PM

The variant is running amok in France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday

6 January 2022 8:54 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid

5 January 2022 10:46 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer

4 January 2022 4:15 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron

4 January 2022 3:37 PM

The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!

Sport

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

Hold your breath! Eskom starts most complex project at Koeberg in 38 years

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Ladysmith flooded after heavy rains

17 January 2022 9:04 PM

Djokovic could be barred from French Open by vaccine pass law

17 January 2022 8:32 PM

Matriculant: Decision to not publish results infringes my right to be informed

17 January 2022 8:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA