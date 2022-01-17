Streaming issues? Report here
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments (scroll up to listen).

Gradidge reviewed “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear.

In the end, I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was sceptical… He gets into the mind of the reader…

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments

The goal is not to read a book, the goal is to become a reader. The goal is not to run a marathon, it’s to become a runner…

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments

The key idea behind the book is the power of small changes over time…

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments

The one thing about this book that irritated me is that it lends itself to listicles…

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments

I have a client who invested R17 a month since 1979… A year ago, there was just over R1 million in that investment… It was into an insurance product with high fees...

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments
© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Description on Amazon:

No matter your goals, Atomic Habits offers a proven framework for improving - every day. James Clear, one of the world's leading experts on habit formation, reveals practical strategies that will teach you exactly how to form good habits, break bad ones, and master the tiny behaviours that lead to remarkable results.

If you're having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn't you. The problem is your system. Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don't want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems. Here, you'll get a proven system that can take you to new heights.

Clear is known for his ability to distil complex topics into simple behaviours that can be easily applied to daily life and work. Here, he draws on the most proven ideas from biology, psychology, and neuroscience to create an easy-to-understand guide for making good habits inevitable and bad habits impossible. Along the way, readers will be inspired and entertained with true stories from Olympic gold medallists, award-winning artists, business leaders, life-saving physicians, and star comedians who have used the science of small habits to master their craft and vault to the top of their field.

Learn how to:

  • make time for new habits (even when life gets crazy);
  • overcome a lack of motivation and willpower;
  • design your environment to make success easier;
  • get back on track when you fall off course;

...and much more.

Atomic Habits will reshape the way you think about progress and success and give you the tools and strategies you need to transform your habits - whether you are a team looking to win a championship, an organisation hoping to redefine an industry, or simply an individual who wishes to quit smoking, lose weight, reduce stress or achieve any other goal.




