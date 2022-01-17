'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. 17 January 2022 4:37 PM
CT officials removing sludge from Rondevlei wetland in False Bay Nature Reserve The sluice gates at Rondevlei will be opened and allowed to drain leaving most of Rondevlei to dry out over the next four months. 17 January 2022 3:57 PM
AfriForum approaches court to challenge DBE's move not to publish matric results AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies and Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga comment on the legal action on the publishing of mat... 17 January 2022 2:25 PM
View all Local
NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia Senior politics journalist at EWN Tshidi Madia provides analysis to Mandy Wiener. 17 January 2022 2:02 PM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa. 17 January 2022 6:50 PM
View all Business
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
View all Sport
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 17 January 2022 11:48 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. 17 January 2022 4:37 PM
View all Opinion
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'

17 January 2022 6:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity tariffs
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Association of South African Chambers
Asac
Melanie Veness

Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Eskom should not punish consumers with tariff hikes for its failures, the Association of South African Chambers (Asac) said in its presentation to the energy regulator (Nersa) said on Monday.

Eskom is applying to increase the price of electricity by 20.5% - almost four times the inflation rate.

© pegleg01/123rf.com

RELATED: Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more'

Monday was the first day of public hearings into Eskom’s application.

Nersa will make its decision next month.

Asac slammed Eskom for expecting consumers to pay for the repeated failures and cost overruns at its Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power stations.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Melanie Veness, Vice-Chair at Asac (scroll up to listen).

He also spoke to energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.

The private sector cannot be expected to fund these inefficiencies and corruption… Their application for tariffs should be limited to the cost incurred to provide service…

Melanie Veness, Vice-Chair - Association of South African Chambers

We’re making bad decisions on already inflated tariffs… It’s unaffordable now… We used to offer the cheapest electricity. We’re now frightfully expensive…

Melanie Veness, Vice-Chair - Association of South African Chambers

Who is going to pay for Medupi and Kusile? It happened a long time ago… and the responsible people are long gone… One way or another… we’re going to pay...

Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

Restructuring Eskom to make it more efficient requires a lot of political will…

Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

Eskom seems to think all its problems can be solved by lifting its price… It will drive Eskom into a death spiral!

Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence



