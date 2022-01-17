Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing





Manufacturers sold 464 122 new vehicles in South Africa in 2021, up 22.1% over 2020.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) expects vehicle sales to increase by 8% this year.

Second-hand car sales are also on the up.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt (scroll up to listen).

[Used] cars are getting more expensive... Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

We expect an uptick in new vehicle sales as supply chain issues are resolved… There are so many [new] models that are desirable but simply not available… Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

There were over 1.5 million used vehicle registrations in 2021… A shift from new to used, but we expect that to shift back… Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars