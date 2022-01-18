Gungubele put in charge of State Security: 'He has Ramaphosa's full confidence'
- President Ramaphosa has given Mondli Gungubele political responsibility for the State Security Agency (SSA)
- Last year, Ramaphosa announced the SSA would be brought under the control of the Presidency
- Security expert Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk says Ramphosa chose a minister that he can trust to take the lead
- Criminologist Dr. Simon Howell says it's unclear whether the Presidency will have the technical capacity to handle SA's intelligence arm
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has been given political responsibility for the State Security Agency (SSA).
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his decision on Monday.
Security expert Prof Anthoni van Nieuwkerk says the Constitution requires that Ramaphosa either assumes responsibility himself or appoint a Cabinet member to take charge.
RELATED: Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia
During a Cabinet reshuffle in August last year, Ramaphosa scrapped the State Security department and placed political responsibility for the SSA in the Presidency.
Van Nieuwkerk says Ramaphosa has been given Gungubele the top job because he trusts and supports him.
Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa continues to serve as second-in-command.
WATCH: Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage
The professor says Ramaphosa remains nervous about the abuse of the SSA and may want to keep a close eye on things.
However, van Nieuwkerk warns that the centralised control will only work as a short-term solution to safeguarding the country’s national security.
In the long-term, there may be a growing threat of an "Imperial Presidency" with too much control, he says.
This is not the long-term solution, this is a short-term answer to the problem that the President faces which is the abuse of intelligence by political factions inside the ruling party.Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, Associate Professor - School of Governance (Wits University)
The Constitution demands that either the President himself or a minister allocated by him must exercise control or oversight... When the President moved the political oversight of the SSA into the Presidency, he had a to find a minister to do that.Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, Associate Professor - School of Governance (Wits University)
Politically, I would say that the President needs to make sure that intelligence is overseen, managed, and steered by a Cabinet minister that has his full confidence and support, and that's why he made that choice.Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, Associate Professor - School of Governance (Wits University)
At the same time, criminologist Dr. Simon Howell has questioned whether technical capacity exists within the Presidency to operate the SSA effectively.
"We can only hope that there is some sort of capacity to do this, it is a big portfolio and it's a big jump up in terms of power, needs, technical ability etc.", Howell tells CapeTalk.
As to whether the Minister in the Presidency has the ability to lead this organisation, I'm not sure. It does seem like an odd move, but only time can tell.Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology
There is a need for the President to have some sort of direct connection to state security bodies and organisations but whether they are needed only by the President, however, is a different question entirely.Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology
It begs the question: Why does the President himself need this type of security power, especially in a democratic dispensation like South Africa?Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
City vows to get to the bottom of smelly Westlake golf course irrigation
Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at the City of Cape Town speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia
Senior politics journalist at EWN Tshidi Madia provides analysis to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'
The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.Read More
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal'
Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'
John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office.Read More
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More