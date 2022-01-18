City vows to get to the bottom of smelly Westlake golf course irrigation





CoCT says it is meeting with the Westlake Golf course management to find out why the water is smelling

Mayco member for water and sanitation Zaid Badroodien says the treated effluent water has been supplied to the golf course for 30 years and there was no smell previously

He says they are investigating where the problem lies - whether it is in the way the water is being stored at the golf facility or whether it is occurring somewhere along the piping process from the treatment plant

Following the complaints from residents of Lakeside and West Lake that the smell from irrigation water used at a nearby golf course is unbearable and smells of sewage, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for water and waste services at the City of Cape Town.

We've supplied the golf course with treated effluent probably for the last 30 years. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for water and waste services - City of Cape Town

What we do know is there have been reports of foul-smelling air and water. We know the wastewater treatment facility is tested - so we don't know the cause of the smell and where it is coming from. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for water and waste services - City of Cape Town

They do not know whether it is related to the storage of the effluent water at the golf facility or is the smell in the water as it is being piped to the facility, he says

We will be meeting today with the golf course management to be able to test the water at the facility where it is being stored and to investigate other potential causes for where this smell may be coming from. We know this has not been the case previously...it seems to be something new and we will get to the bottom of this. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for water and waste services - City of Cape Town

He says the reports from the treatment plant shows that the water is not smelling at that point.