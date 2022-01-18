City vows to get to the bottom of smelly Westlake golf course irrigation
- CoCT says it is meeting with the Westlake Golf course management to find out why the water is smelling
- Mayco member for water and sanitation Zaid Badroodien says the treated effluent water has been supplied to the golf course for 30 years and there was no smell previously
- He says they are investigating where the problem lies - whether it is in the way the water is being stored at the golf facility or whether it is occurring somewhere along the piping process from the treatment plant
Following the complaints from residents of Lakeside and West Lake that the smell from irrigation water used at a nearby golf course is unbearable and smells of sewage, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for water and waste services at the City of Cape Town.
RELATED: Residents cry foul over smelly Westlake Golf Club irrigation sprinklers
We've supplied the golf course with treated effluent probably for the last 30 years.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for water and waste services - City of Cape Town
What we do know is there have been reports of foul-smelling air and water. We know the wastewater treatment facility is tested - so we don't know the cause of the smell and where it is coming from.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for water and waste services - City of Cape Town
They do not know whether it is related to the storage of the effluent water at the golf facility or is the smell in the water as it is being piped to the facility, he says
We will be meeting today with the golf course management to be able to test the water at the facility where it is being stored and to investigate other potential causes for where this smell may be coming from. We know this has not been the case previously...it seems to be something new and we will get to the bottom of this.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for water and waste services - City of Cape Town
He says the reports from the treatment plant shows that the water is not smelling at that point.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142000257_westlake-cape-town-south-africa-dec-2019-the-m3-motorway-from-cape-town-to-muizenberg-at-junction-23.html
More from Politics
Gungubele put in charge of State Security: 'He has Ramaphosa's full confidence'
Criminologist Dr. Simon Howell and security expert Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk chat about Minister Mondli Gungubele's appointment.Read More
NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia
Senior politics journalist at EWN Tshidi Madia provides analysis to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'
The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.Read More
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal'
Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'
John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office.Read More
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More