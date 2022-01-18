Did Jewish notary 'give-up' Anne Frank's family to Nazi's? Suspect identified
- A Jewish man has been identified as the possible betrayer of the family of Jewish diarist Anne Frank
- A team, including an ex-FBI agent, has been working on the 'cold case for the past six years
More than seven decades after she died in a concentration camp, an investigation has identified a man who may have been responsible for giving up the whereabouts of Jewish diarist Anne Frank and her family.
For the last six years a team, including a former FBI agent, have used computer algorithms to search for possibilities of who the Frank family would have known and spoken to at the time.
Frank, whose family lived in hiding in Amsterdam during the war, kept a diary of their life in a secret annex.
She would become one of approximately six million European Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
They reckon a chap called Arnold van den Bergh, a Jewish man in Amsterdam, gave up the Franks.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
So a Jewish man, gave up a Jewish man to the Nazis.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
They think he probably did it to save his own family...a classic Nazi tactic of making victims betray other victims.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
They even found evidence, that Anne Frank's father, Otto, may have known it was him.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Otto Frank, who was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust, was the driving force behind the publication of the diary written by his daughter.
The work is widely considered to be the most famous social document of the period and is the world's most-read diary.
