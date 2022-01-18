DBE forced to publish matric results after AfriForum granted court interdict





AfriForum says it's delighted by the court decision that the matric results may be published

The lobby group filed an urgent court interdict opposing the DBE's decision not to stop publishing results in the media

The High Court in Pretoria has granted AfriForum an urgent interdict against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) after the department announced that it would no longer be publishing matric results in the media.

AfriForum and two other applicants approached the court on Tuesday morning in a bid to block the DBE's decision on an urgent basis.

The lobby group has been granted an urgent interdict, therefore the DBE is now compelled to publish the matric results on media platforms.

Last week, the DBE advised that it would not publish matric results in order to comply with new privacy laws under the Protection of Personal Information Act, often called the POPI Act or POPIA.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told CapeTalk on Monday that the department would abide by whatever the court decides regarding the publishing of matric results.

AfriForum welcomes the court ruling by Judge Anthony Millar that granted the organisation’s order unchanged.

In a statement, AfriForum says it is confident that the matric results can be published on Thursday 20 January and that "former matriculants will be able to get their results in the newspapers and on media platforms".

It is in the public interest that this information is shared on public platforms and that is one of the reasons why we brought this application. We are delighted that the court agreed with us in this argument. Natasha Venter, Manager of Education Rights - AfriForum