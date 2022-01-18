Streaming issues? Report here
Zuma legal attack on Zondo
Zandile Mafe challenges the referral for 30-day psychiatric observation in court
Climate change and the Namaqua flower season
Parents urged to pimp on schools flouting new uniform rules

18 January 2022 10:41 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Back to School
Price of school uniforms
school uniform monopolies
school uniform policy
Competition Comission
school uniforms

Amy MacIver speaks to Karabo Motaung, Principal Analyst for Advocacy at Competition Commission

- The Competition Commission wants parents to lodge complaints about schools that are in contravention of the new guidelines

- The commission's ruling last month came after years of complaints from parents and excluded suppliers

Image copyright: gow27/123rf.com

As learners head back to the classroom this week following the festive break, parents are being urged to report those schools that are flouting new school uniform guidelines.

Last month, the Competition Commission ruled that schools would be barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores.

It also said that uniform suppliers and retailers can no longer enter into exclusive supply agreements with schools and school groups.

The Commission's principal analyst for advocacy, Karabo Motaung says while having schools bought before the Commission is not ideal, the guidelines exist for a reason.

Parents should have the option to exercise their choice as to where they buy uniforms.

Karabo Motaung, Principal Analyst for Advocacy - Competition Commision

It is not beneficial to have schools tied up in litigation...so we have opted to work with schools to help them comply with the guidelines.

Karabo Motaung, Principal Analyst for Advocacy - Competition Commision

But we are not going to stand for a situation where parents are forced to buy from a specific supplier.

Karabo Motaung, Principal Analyst for Advocacy - Competition Commision

We are calling on parents to lodge complaints with us around those schools that are still insisting they buy uniforms from unique suppliers.

Karabo Motaung, Principal Analyst for Advocacy - Competition Commision

The guidelines make clear that:

  • Schools must refrain from branding every item – and school shops must be cheaper than other retailers

  • Schools must consider having a second-hand school uniform bank

  • Schools conclude agreements of limited duration to avoid long-term or 'evergreen' contracts

RELATED:Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling




