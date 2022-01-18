Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Zuma legal attack on Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
Zandile Mafe challenges the referral for 30-day psychiatric observation in court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:45
Climate change and the Namaqua flower season
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Giuseppe Guerandi
No Items to show
'Who eats it anyway?!' - Divided opinion over discontinued fish paste products

18 January 2022 11:27 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Pioneer Foods
Redro fish paste
Pecks Anchovette fish paste
fish paste

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman.
  • Fish paste brands Pecks Anchovette and Redro will soon disappear from South African shelves
  • Pioneer Foods announced that it is discontinuing both versions of the savoury spread
  • The news has sparked some mixed reactions on social media and the sharing of some DIY recipes
  • CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman reflects on the top trending stories on #BarbsWire
Image soruce: Pioneer Foods

South African fish paste lovers are having a meltdown over the news that Pioneer Foods has ended the production of Pecks Anchovette and Redro fish pastes.

Pioneer Foods has been distributing the UK-made Pecks Anchovette and manufacturing the South African equivalent Redro for years.

RELATED: Lay's South Africa confirms Salt & Vinegar crisps are officially back!

According to reports, the company stopped production and discontinued the sale of the fish paste products in December last year.

It will now be very difficult for consumers to get their hands on the remaining jars of fish paste circulating on SA's store shelves.

Reaction to the news has been divided. A number of fish paste lovers have taken to social media to protest the announcement while others are happy to see the products discontinued.

CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman says some online users have opted to share their own homemade recipes of the anchovy-based spread.

RELATED: You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

The manufacturers Pioneer Foods say it's no longer popular, it's no longer in fashion. People don't have an appetite for minced fish preserved in a jar.

Barbara Friedman, Digital editor - CapeTalk

It is sad news for many people, so now the story has morphed into people sharing on various sites how you can make your own.

Barbara Friedman, Digital editor - CapeTalk



