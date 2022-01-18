'Who eats it anyway?!' - Divided opinion over discontinued fish paste products





Fish paste brands Pecks Anchovette and Redro will soon disappear from South African shelves

Pioneer Foods announced that it is discontinuing both versions of the savoury spread

The news has sparked some mixed reactions on social media and the sharing of some DIY recipes

South African fish paste lovers are having a meltdown over the news that Pioneer Foods has ended the production of Pecks Anchovette and Redro fish pastes.

Pioneer Foods has been distributing the UK-made Pecks Anchovette and manufacturing the South African equivalent Redro for years.

According to reports, the company stopped production and discontinued the sale of the fish paste products in December last year.

It will now be very difficult for consumers to get their hands on the remaining jars of fish paste circulating on SA's store shelves.

Reaction to the news has been divided. A number of fish paste lovers have taken to social media to protest the announcement while others are happy to see the products discontinued.

CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman says some online users have opted to share their own homemade recipes of the anchovy-based spread.

The manufacturers Pioneer Foods say it's no longer popular, it's no longer in fashion. People don't have an appetite for minced fish preserved in a jar. Barbara Friedman, Digital editor - CapeTalk

It is sad news for many people, so now the story has morphed into people sharing on various sites how you can make your own. Barbara Friedman, Digital editor - CapeTalk

So some heartless bastard accountant at Pioneer Foods has decided fish paste isn't sufficiently profitable? Anchovette is gone for good pic.twitter.com/1QD7DgwZf9 — Russell Grinker (@grinker1) January 18, 2022

I woke up feeling SO good…only to be informed that they’re discontinuing Fish Paste….I’m already over 2022 😩😩 — Fire-Fox (@lana_helberg) January 18, 2022

Gorgeous gorgeous girls are upset about fishpaste discontinuing — Tamsyn with a ᵂʰʸˀ (@TamsynwithaWhy) January 18, 2022

Can't believe so many of you willingly ate Fish paste — Stacey-Leigh (@StaceLM) January 18, 2022

I've never tasted fish paste. Am I missing out on a treasure that's being discontinued? — Rev (@urbanangel87) January 18, 2022

hearing that both(!) brands of fish paste are being discontinued is just the kick in the balls I needed today — Tommy Petrol (@hermaninoff) January 18, 2022

"Good riddance to bad blegh."



A tweet about fish paste. — Jonathan K (@JonoBKirk) January 18, 2022

I never liked 'fish paste' tbh. — Sam Says So (@Samolicious87) January 18, 2022

Who eats fish paste anyway?! — Yaseen Baker (@Real_Bakerman) January 18, 2022

Struggling to find Marmite, and now they take my fishpaste too. Filthy capitalist pigs. — Mandy Collins (@CollinsMandy) January 18, 2022