Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold





- The man was decapitated by criminals who planned to sell head to a client from Mali

- In 2017 police warned bald men in Mozambique could be targets of ritual attacks

The head of a bald man, decapitated to order in Mozambique has been dumped in the central town of Muandiwa.

Criminals wanted to sell the victim's head to a client from Mali.

The BBC is reporting that the client disappeared before the exchange was carried out.

The news comes five years after the first reports of bald men in the Southern African country being targetted in similar 'ritual killings'.

Some people in Mozambique believe the heads of bald men contain gold.

In Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania, killing people for body parts that are believed to have magic properties has been going on for some time.

