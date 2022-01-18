Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold
- The man was decapitated by criminals who planned to sell head to a client from Mali
- In 2017 police warned bald men in Mozambique could be targets of ritual attacks
The head of a bald man, decapitated to order in Mozambique has been dumped in the central town of Muandiwa.
Criminals wanted to sell the victim's head to a client from Mali.
The BBC is reporting that the client disappeared before the exchange was carried out.
The news comes five years after the first reports of bald men in the Southern African country being targetted in similar 'ritual killings'.
Some people in Mozambique believe the heads of bald men contain gold.
They believe, in Mozambique, that bald men's heads contain gold.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
These killings of bald men date back to 2017.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
In Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania, killing people for body parts that are believed to have magic properties has been going on for some time.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
RELATED: Did Jewish notary 'give-up' Anne Frank's family to Nazi's? Suspect identified
More from World
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!Read More
Did Jewish notary 'give-up' Anne Frank's family to Nazi's? Suspect identified
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Covid booster shots 'boost your immunity above and beyond'
Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health outlines the efficacy of the booster shots with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.Read More
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'
The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.Read More
[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach
Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.Read More
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.Read More
Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Local
Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study
Amy MacIver interviews Mary-Ann Davies of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research (UCT).Read More
Festive season road carnage due to 'alcohol, speeding, overtaking, wet roads'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Alleged hit on CT taxi boss could affect resumption of MyCiTi N2 Express service
The City of Cape Town's mayco member for transport, Rob Quintas, has condemned the alleged assassination of a Codeta leader on Monday.Read More
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!Read More
Matriculants must get results as soon as possible - AfriForum
Mandy Wiener interviews Natasha Venter, Campaign Officer: Strategy and Content at AfriForum.Read More
R1k fee for Robben Island walking tour slammed: 'Our history remains imprisoned'
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Tauriq Jenkins of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council.Read More
Parents urged to pimp on schools flouting new uniform rules
Amy MacIver speaks to Karabo Motaung, Principal Analyst for Advocacy at Competition CommissionRead More
DBE forced to publish matric results after AfriForum granted court interdict
Lobby group AfriForum has successfully blocked the DBE's plans not to publish the matric results.Read More
Covid booster shots 'boost your immunity above and beyond'
Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health outlines the efficacy of the booster shots with Refilwe Moloto.Read More