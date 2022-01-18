Matriculants must get results as soon as possible - AfriForum
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) must publish matric results on a variety of public platforms, the Pretoria High Court ruled on Tuesday.
The application was brought to the court by AfriForum, Maroela Media and Anlé Spies – a 2021 matriculant.
They argued that the DBE’s decision to only issue results to pupils at schools where they wrote their matric exams was “irrational and ill-informed”.
The DBE argued its decision was done in consultation with the Information Regulator to comply with provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popi Act).
The DBE will make the results public on Friday, 21 January.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Natasha Venter, Campaign Officer: Strategy and Content at AfriForum (scroll up to listen).
Our court application was not opposed… We’ve noted the Department has said results… will be published on media platforms as planned… They should not have relied on Popi… This information is in the public interest…Natasha Venter, Campaign Officer: Strategy and Content - AfriForum
Matriculants need to gain access to their results as soon as possible… Matriculants who are not close to their schools… do not have quick access to results… Newspapers can be shared… Many matriculants would have been prejudiced…Natasha Venter, Campaign Officer: Strategy and Content - AfriForum
Their reliance on Popi not to publish… was unfounded, which is why they did not oppose the application today.Natasha Venter, Campaign Officer: Strategy and Content - AfriForum
#2021MatricResults The High Court in Pretoria has granted #Afriforum and two others' urgent interdict against the Department of Basic Education. The Matric Results will be published on media platforms. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022
