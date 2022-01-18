Alleged hit on CT taxi boss could affect resumption of MyCiTi N2 Express service
- Police are investigating the murder of a taxi industry leader in Cape Town
- Mzoxolo Dibela’s body was found on Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha on Monday
- Councillor Rob Quintas has called for calm amid fears of renewed taxi conflict
- He's also warned that the alleged hit could jeopardise the resumption of the MyCiTi N2 Express service
City officials have called for calm in the taxi industry following the alleged assassination of a senior leader this week.
Mzoxolo Cecil Dibela, a longstanding leader from the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta), was found dead on Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha on Monday.
According to reports, he sustained gunshot wounds to the head.
The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for transport, Rob Quintas, has condemned the alleged hit which may lead to renewed conflict between the minibus-taxi associations that operate across Cape Town.
"We are extremely concerned about the danger and disruption this may pose to commuters, operators, and all of those involved in the industry", Quintas says in a statement.
The councillor has urged all parties to remain calm.
I am pleading with all parties to remain calm, and to work together for the benefit of our commuters and those employed by the industry. I will be calling for a meeting between Codeta, the Mayor and the Western Cape Minister of Transport and Public Works to see how we can assist.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Quintas says the alleged hit on Dibela could prove to be devastating for the resumption of the MyCiTi N2 Express service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the Cape Town CBD.
He says the operating contract with the N2 Company was due to be signed this week.
"Due to this tragic event, we are now faced with huge uncertainty about the signing of this operating contract and the future of the N2 Express service", he warns.
The City has appealed to the South African Police Service (SAPS) to act swiftly and to apprehend those responsible for Dibela's murder.
Quintas says the City will boost its visibility and resources for the monitoring of the minibus-taxi routes across the Cape Town.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact SAPS.
