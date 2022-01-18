SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH] SAPS top brass conduct probe after officers brawl at Belville taxi rank SAPS is investigating after police officers were caught on camera fighting at what appears to be Belville taxi rank in Cape Town. 20 January 2022 3:00 PM
Drunk mob pretending to be parents abducts 162 pupils from North West school Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 January 2022 1:03 PM
City vows to involve Mitchells Plain community as it considers clinic closures CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross and community activist Norman Jantjies. 20 January 2022 1:02 PM
View all Local
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA. 20 January 2022 12:08 PM
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued. 20 January 2022 9:53 AM
View all Politics
Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 20 January 2022 3:00 PM
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF' Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'. 19 January 2022 8:39 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Business
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend Spare a thought for Wellington, where temperatures will soar to 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday. 20 January 2022 10:06 AM
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9% Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI. 19 January 2022 6:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously. Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque. 18 January 2022 2:25 PM
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11! 18 January 2022 12:50 PM
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
View all Entertainment
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano. 19 January 2022 1:44 PM
Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 January 2022 10:22 AM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers' Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko. 20 January 2022 9:03 AM
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy? Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy. 19 January 2022 2:54 PM
Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022. 18 January 2022 11:02 AM
View all Opinion
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year

18 January 2022 12:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!
Mohale Mashigo: Supplied

Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo has taken to Twitter to give fans a sneak peek of one of her latest projects, a contribution to DC Comic's Batman: Urban Legends series.

It follows her collaboration with DC's rival Marvel last year.

In Eternity in Gotham (Part One)" - Batman: Urban Legends #11! Mashigo pens the titular character, 'Eternity' - "a forgotten member of the Shazam Family, who has returned and set up shop in Gotham City."

Mashigo, one of the country's most respected writers, is also one of the writers of Kwezi, the local comic book series which follows the life of a teenager with superpowers.

Last year Mashigo joined Cape Talk's Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her love of comics and the importance of black superheros - click below to listen:

RELATED:And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics




