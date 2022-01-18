SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo has taken to Twitter to give fans a sneak peek of one of her latest projects, a contribution to DC Comic's Batman: Urban Legends series.
It follows her collaboration with DC's rival Marvel last year.
In Eternity in Gotham (Part One)" - Batman: Urban Legends #11! Mashigo pens the titular character, 'Eternity' - "a forgotten member of the Shazam Family, who has returned and set up shop in Gotham City."
Mashigo, one of the country's most respected writers, is also one of the writers of Kwezi, the local comic book series which follows the life of a teenager with superpowers.
Remember when I said I worked on a cool DC thing? Well my copies just arrived. 10 pages of Eternity (part 1) in Batman: Urban Legends. Illustrated by Arist Deyn. Letters by Saida Temofonte. Edited by @Ben_Abernathy (who is the best!) pic.twitter.com/YfpHHH0Wsr— Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) January 17, 2022
Last year Mashigo joined Cape Talk's Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her love of comics and the importance of black superheros - click below to listen:
