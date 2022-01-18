Streaming issues? Report here
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously.

18 January 2022 2:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque.

We shan’t name the first two years of the decade. They sucked way too much.

Nevertheless, there’s much reason to be optimistic about 2022 – 22 reasons, in fact, according to Brent Lindeque of GoodThingsGuy.

RELATED: 22 Good Things to Look Forward to in 2022 – GoodThingsGuy

Amy MacIver interviewed Lindeque about his list of 22 “Good Things” to look forward to in 2022 (scroll up to listen).

Without giving it all away, here are some good things to look forward to, in the tiniest of nutshells:

  • There are considerably more public holidays that fall on working days than in 2021

  • The FIFA World Cup kicks off in November

  • The Rugby Sevens World Cup returns to Cape Town in September

  • Great movie releases – Top Gun, Scream, The Batman and a gazillion new Marvel movies

  • Justin Bieber to pack Cape Town stadium

There are so many things [to look forward to in 2022] … One of the biggest for me is movies… The sequel to Top Gun… a new Halloween as well as Scream, the new Batman… Legally Blond 3… and all those Marvel movies…

Brent Lindeque, founder - GoodThingsGuy

I lost my father to malaria… It looks like the vaccine will come out in 2022 and we’ll literally eradicate malaria from the world…

Brent Lindeque, founder - GoodThingsGuy

If you take off eight days in April, you can get 18 days of leave!

Brent Lindeque, founder - GoodThingsGuy



