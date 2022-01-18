Festive season road carnage due to 'alcohol, speeding, overtaking, wet roads'
1685 people lost their lives on South Africa’s roads over the 2021/2022 festive season, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed on Tuesday.
The death toll is 14% higher than the 2020/2021 holiday period.
The highest increases in road fatalities were recorded in the Western Cape (+55%) and Northern Cape (+97%).
Traffic police arrested 1586 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and 605 for speeding.
Authorities issued 264 690 traffic fines, most for failure to wear a seatbelt and for driving without a license.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).
There were more road deaths per crash… More passenger fatalities; people traveling in taxis and cars as well as driver deaths…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
He [Mbalula] attributes this to… speeding, overtaking across barrier lines, wet or slippery roads… People driving drunk…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147724230_drunk-driving-accident-with-a-broken-car-from-alcohol-beer-bottle-and-car-keys-broken-car.html?vti=mnay9pme47wdodzgru-1-22
More from Local
Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study
Amy MacIver interviews Mary-Ann Davies of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research (UCT).Read More
Alleged hit on CT taxi boss could affect resumption of MyCiTi N2 Express service
The City of Cape Town's mayco member for transport, Rob Quintas, has condemned the alleged assassination of a Codeta leader on Monday.Read More
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!Read More
Matriculants must get results as soon as possible - AfriForum
Mandy Wiener interviews Natasha Venter, Campaign Officer: Strategy and Content at AfriForum.Read More
R1k fee for Robben Island walking tour slammed: 'Our history remains imprisoned'
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Tauriq Jenkins of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council.Read More
Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold
Amy MacIver speaks to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about stories making headlines across the continent.Read More
Parents urged to pimp on schools flouting new uniform rules
Amy MacIver speaks to Karabo Motaung, Principal Analyst for Advocacy at Competition CommissionRead More
DBE forced to publish matric results after AfriForum granted court interdict
Lobby group AfriForum has successfully blocked the DBE's plans not to publish the matric results.Read More
Covid booster shots 'boost your immunity above and beyond'
Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health outlines the efficacy of the booster shots with Refilwe Moloto.Read More