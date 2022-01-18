Festive season road carnage due to 'alcohol, speeding, overtaking, wet roads'





1685 people lost their lives on South Africa’s roads over the 2021/2022 festive season, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed on Tuesday.

The death toll is 14% higher than the 2020/2021 holiday period.

The highest increases in road fatalities were recorded in the Western Cape (+55%) and Northern Cape (+97%).

Traffic police arrested 1586 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and 605 for speeding.

Authorities issued 264 690 traffic fines, most for failure to wear a seatbelt and for driving without a license.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).

There were more road deaths per crash… More passenger fatalities; people traveling in taxis and cars as well as driver deaths… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News