'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) wants companies fingered in the State Capture Report to be expelled from doing business in South Africa.
"Whilst corruption in South Africa has been made to be synonymous with the public sector and government, what this report has starkly revealed, is the complicity of the private sector in aiding and abetting State Capture" the BMF says in a statement.
It says the spotlight needs to be shone on not only the local companies implicated, but also the multinationals.
The BMF is of the view that all companies who are fingered by the Report must be expelled from doing business in the country for their facilitation in weakening the organs of the State. This action will send a strong message to the private sector in the country and to the international business community, that their influence must be informed by the principles of justice, equity, and fairness.Statement by Black Management Forum
The companies and individuals involved must be prosecuted and sanctioned accordingly, even if they have paid back the money.Statement by Black Management Forum
Does the BMF then believe that Bain & Company should have been expelled a long time ago? Ray White asks Forum Deputy President Esethu Mancotywa.
She says Business Leadership South Africa's (BLSA) stance has opened conversations to understand the thinking behind its logic.
This is not a BMF-against Busi Mavuso issue... We have a great respect for Mavuso and members of the BLSA board... but honestly, we just fail to understand...Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President - Black Management Forum
There are a number of factors that simply don't convince us of these 'reforms' that have supposedly taken place within Bain that allow BLSA to really stick their necks out for this entity...Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President - Black Management Forum
Mancotywa recalls whistle-blower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) saying Bain was not very cooperative with either the Nugent or Zondo Commissions.
It doesn't give us a sense that... they were remorseful about this.Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President - Black Management Forum
Listen to Mancotywa's argument in the audio clip below:
