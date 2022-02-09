Streaming issues? Report here
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck

9 February 2022 10:48 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Simply Asia
Moonstruck2022
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
Be blown away by The Lady Day Big Band this February
The Lady Day Big Band

The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck!

February is the month of love and just in case you haven't planned out a romantic evening for you and your significant other, CapeTalk and Simply Asia have you sorted with an event like no other - Moonstruck!

Headlining the 2022 Edition of this popular music event are three former SA Idols backed by The Lady Day Big Band - a dynamic all-female collective founded by well-known vocalist Lana Crowster, in collaboration with highly respected trombonist and composer, Kelly Bell, and acclaimed vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin.

Don't miss out on the chance to witness these great musicians in action! Register for your free Moonstruck ticket here.

Meet the Moonstruck vocalists...

Berenike (Berry) Trytsma

Born Berenike Trytsman, the singer-songwriter hails from Cape Town, Western Cape. Born on 7 May 1990. The musical story of the 31-year-old is one of perseverance and focus on achieving one’s dreams. Born in a musical family with both parents being former professional opera singers. Music has been part of Berry’s life since she was an infant. Her first musical memory is at five-years-old when she sang during her parents’ opera concerts. This would be the first time that she remembers performing for an audience.

Following these performances, Berry had found her aspiration and passion and began taking steps to realise her dreams. At fourteen years old, she began taking music lessons to hone her instrument. Initially inspired by Pop Princess, Britney Spears. As her musical ear grew, so did her list of inspirations musically to include bands and musicians like Green Day, Nickelback, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson and Celine Dion.

Sasha-Lee Davids

Sasha-Lee Davids was born in Atlantis in the Western Cape, South Africa. She is a professional singer and the 2009 co-winner of South African Idols season 5 alongside Jason Hartman. She is also the winner of the 2008 reality TV show "Matrix".

After a two-year absence from the public eye, the former idol winner returned to the Limelight with a TV show called the house of Davids or Huis van Davids. It showcased the lives of the Davids family and their involvement in the community of Atlantis. Sasha and her nine siblings and parents, Joe and Sally who are ministers in the church featured in the show. The show, premiered on Kyknet, also aired on Mzansi Magic and has produced by an international production company. The show ran successfully for a year.

Karin Kortje

Karin Kortje grew up in a town called Grabouw, near Cape Town. She was packing apples at the orchards and earned R300 a month before she was discovered on IDOLS. The money she earned made it possible for her to buy some food and pay a little rent to her family. In 2005 Karin Kortje became the winner of Idols South Africa hosted by M-Net. This is a huge win for aspiring artists and to date, Karin Kortje has received the highest percentage of votes ever!! It was a rag to riches tale that had everyone excited in the country as it offered Karin an immense platform to launch her professional career. This win was very significant as Karin became the first black individual to win this competition. The first six months of her win Karin’s dream was almost shattered when she made wrong decisions regarding partners. This led to her fall and almost ruined her career.

But the last five years have seen Karin steadily clawing back making her presence felt in the industry. As they say, we rise, we fall and in Karin’s case, she rose again. We all find ourselves in situations that could destroy us, but in Karin’s case, she moved beyond her circumstances and continue to prove her relevance in the music industry.

The 20-piece Lady Day Big Band features a powerful lineup of Cape Town’s finest musicians. The band incorporates contemporary styles with traditional big band sounds, to give audiences an explosive experience of exciting big band music.

So if a big band concert streamed from the shores of the Atlantic Ocean at sunset is for you, there is only one thing left to do - register for your free ticket here.

As part of the registration process, you have the option of making a donation to our long-time beneficiary, the NSRI, the value of which Simply Asia will match back to you in loyalty points. (Ts & Cs apply)




