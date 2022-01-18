Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study
The number of deaths and hospitalisations from an Omicron infection is much lower than expected.
The reasons for the milder disease could be due to increased population immunity (because of vaccination and large numbers of infections), or due to Omicron being innately less severe.
A new study, led by Mary-Ann Davies (Director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research at the University of Cape Town) sought to find answers.
RELATED: Western Cape study shows why Omicron wave caused less death - GroundUp
Researchers surveyed about 5000 adult Covid-19 patients during the fourth wave and compared the results with 11 000 patients from the previous three waves, adjusting for vaccination and past infection as well as age, sex, and comorbidities.
Researchers concluded that vaccination powerfully reduced the risk of death and severe disease – and that Omicron is inherently less dangerous than previous variants of SARS-CoV-2.
Amy MacIver interviewed Davies (scroll up for the detailed discussion).
