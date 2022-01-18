Streaming issues? Report here
Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study

18 January 2022 4:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Cape Town
GroundUp
Amy MacIver
The Morning Review
Omicron
Omicron in South Africa
Omicron in Western Cape
Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research

Amy MacIver interviews Mary-Ann Davies of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research (UCT).

The number of deaths and hospitalisations from an Omicron infection is much lower than expected.

The reasons for the milder disease could be due to increased population immunity (because of vaccination and large numbers of infections), or due to Omicron being innately less severe.

A new study, led by Mary-Ann Davies (Director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research at the University of Cape Town) sought to find answers.

Omicron in South Africa. © grispb/123rf.com

RELATED: Western Cape study shows why Omicron wave caused less death - GroundUp

Researchers surveyed about 5000 adult Covid-19 patients during the fourth wave and compared the results with 11 000 patients from the previous three waves, adjusting for vaccination and past infection as well as age, sex, and comorbidities.

Researchers concluded that vaccination powerfully reduced the risk of death and severe disease – and that Omicron is inherently less dangerous than previous variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Amy MacIver interviewed Davies (scroll up for the detailed discussion).




