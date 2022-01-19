Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'
- W Cape Transport MEC says routes remain the issue of contention but it goes deeper than that to a dysfunctional public transport system
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell about the murder of a well-respected member of Santaco and Codeta, Mzo Dibela; as well as this week's visit to Cape railway stations by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.
The transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene.Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
An operator or service provider in the public transport system is being gunned down for whatever reason - the SA Police Services is still busy investigating - it really saddens me because there were over 80 killings last year.Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
I hope this is not another escalation of killings like we saw last year.Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
What remain the issues of contention, asks Refilwe?
Routes remain the issue of contention.Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
But he says the issue goes deeper than that.
The entire transport system is not working properly. We don't have a functional rail system. Commuters are forced (to use) and reliant on only one mode of public transport.Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
