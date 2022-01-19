City of Cape Town is hiring! 'We want the best people, to remain the best city'





The City of Cape Town is hiring!

It is advertising several senior positions in its executive management team.

The nine vacant posts are executive directors who will oversee departments such as future planning and resilience, economic growth, community services and health.

Cape Town in South Africa is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

The positions:

Executive Director: Corporate Services

Executive Director: Community Services and Health

Executive Director: Economic Growth

Chief Financial Officer

Executive Director: Energy

Executive Director: Safety and Security

Director: Future Planning and Resilience

Executive Director: Spatial Planning and Environment

Executive Director: Urban Waste Management

Click here for more information regarding these positions, and to apply.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Alderman Theresa Uys, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Corporate Services at the City of Cape Town (scroll up to listen).

We want to advertise widely, both locally and nationally… We want the best people for these very important positions… We want to remain the best-run city, so we are looking to attract the most suitable applicants. Alderman Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town