SA born billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong unveils vaccine plant in Cape Town
- President Cyril Ramaphosa joined Dr. Soon-Shiong to unveil the newly built plant on Wednesday
- The NantSA vaccine production hub is situated in Brackenfell's Brackengate Business Park
- It will produce Covid-19 and cancer vaccines as well as next-generation cell-based immunotherapies
- Ramaphosa says the state-of-the-art facility will make a vital contribution to boosting South Africa's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities
A state-of-the-art vaccine production campus has opened its doors in Cape Town after being unveiled by South African-born biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.
Dr. Soon-Shiong launched the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday morning at the Brackengate Business Park in Brackenfell.
In September last year, Dr. Soon-Shiong, the founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks LLC, announced an ambitious initiative to build capacity for advanced health care in Africa.
The US-based biotech billionaire has long committed to creating more health equity in his country of birth.
RELATED: Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Ramaphosa says the NantSA vaccine plant will strengthen South Africa's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities to produce the Covid-19 and other vaccines.
He's called for more partnerships that invest in the African continent's scientific capability, expertise, and skills.
Africa stands ready to enter a new age of medical science. It stands ready to take responsibility for the health of its people, to understand better the diseases that afflict them, and to develop the means to manage these diseases.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Africa stands ready to contribute to global scientific enquiry and knowledge, and to develop treatments, diagnostics and vaccines that will serve humanity.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Remarks by President @CyrilRamaphosa at the official launch of the Nant-SA Vaccine Manufacturing Campus, Brackengate Business Park, Brackenfel. https://t.co/NiTYfSw5dF#InvestSA pic.twitter.com/I4oCVk9JvV— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 19, 2022
We welcome partnerships with entities like the Access to Advanced Health Institute, the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation and NantWorks to mobilise investment, transfer technology and know-how, and develop skills. We are already seeing the benefits of this partnership. pic.twitter.com/VLKFlNLi1V— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 19, 2022
#NantSA Dr Soon-Shiong stresses the importance of South Africa becoming self-reliant in terms producing biopharmaceuticals on home soil from scratch. KB pic.twitter.com/HZswl8GxYV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2022
#NantSA President Ramaphosa says the African continent has developed a comprehensive strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. KB pic.twitter.com/Oa6PWndbvf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1483752095455105026b
