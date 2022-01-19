Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor
- Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis say public venues such as swimming pools should not have capacity limits
- He also wants spectators to be allowed to return to sporting events in order to support economic recovery
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called for an end to Covid-19 capacity restrictions at public venues.
Hill-Lewis says he's written to President Cyril Ramaphosa outlining his requests.
Mr President, we are ready to reopen our public outdoor facilities to full capacity, and we are ready to allow spectators back to our outdoor sports games. We ask that these restrictions be lifted without delay, and we look forward to your support.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
Under current level 1 regulations, the number of people permitted at an indoor gathering is 1,000, while the number of people permitted at outdoor events is 2,000.
In instances where a venue cannot accommodate this many people, no more than 50% of the venue capacity may be used with people spaced at least 1.5 metres apart from one another.
The mayor says the “50% capacity rule” for outdoor public facilities, like public swimming pools, should be lifted entirely.
In addition, he wants spectators to be allowed to return to watch major sporting events such as the India-South Africa cricket tour.
In a statement, the mayor says the resumption of public, entertainment, and sporting events is crucial for rebuilding the economy following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the summer peak season gets into full gear, and the latest Omicron variant of Covid-19 proves to have less of a negative impact than the previous Delta variant, the resumption of public, entertainment and sporting events should be a priority for aiding economic recovery.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
According to Hill-Lewis, scores of residents have been queuing from as early as 4am to get into the City of Cape Town's public swimming pools.
However, officials are forced to stagger the entry times to adhere to the 50% capacity rule. He says this often results in many people going home instead.
Moreover, the mayor says the City of Cape Town has shown that it can safely manage large events with clear adherence to health safety protocols to protect residents and spectators.
He claims that the City's data from the various high-profile sporting events show that the number of infections has been very low.
"Since October last year, we have hosted the Cycle Tour, the ABSA Cape Epic, Miss SA, the Cape Town Marathon and the FNB One Run among others. All of these are high-profile and large events hosted successfully during a pandemic", Hill-Lewis says.
This experience shows that we can now remove capacity restrictions at sporting events too. With a large number of Cape Town residents vaccinated, adhering to mask-wearing where required, it is possible to safely return to having spectators at sport events, as can be seen at stadiums and events all over the world.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
The SA v India cricket matches currently taking place in Cape Town as well as rugby and football matches scheduled to take place at the Newlands and DHL stadiums will benefit from crowds in the stands cheering on their teams. These crowds also support the livelihoods of dozens of small businesses and vendors in and around those events. Lessons learnt from these matches will help us prepare to host the Rugby World Cup Sevens South Africa 2022 in September.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134758700_aerial-view-of-cape-town-stadium-south-africa.html
More from Politics
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More
Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout
The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).Read More
Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted
Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.Read More
Gungubele put in charge of State Security: 'He has Ramaphosa's full confidence'
Criminologist Dr. Simon Howell and security expert Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk chat about Minister Mondli Gungubele's appointment.Read More
City vows to get to the bottom of smelly Westlake golf course irrigation
Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at the City of Cape Town speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia
Senior politics journalist at EWN Tshidi Madia provides analysis to Mandy Wiener.Read More