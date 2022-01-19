Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor





Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis say public venues such as swimming pools should not have capacity limits

He also wants spectators to be allowed to return to sporting events in order to support economic recovery

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called for an end to Covid-19 capacity restrictions at public venues.

Hill-Lewis says he's written to President Cyril Ramaphosa outlining his requests.

Mr President, we are ready to reopen our public outdoor facilities to full capacity, and we are ready to allow spectators back to our outdoor sports games. We ask that these restrictions be lifted without delay, and we look forward to your support. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Under current level 1 regulations, the number of people permitted at an indoor gathering is 1,000, while the number of people permitted at outdoor events is 2,000.

In instances where a venue cannot accommodate this many people, no more than 50% of the venue capacity may be used with people spaced at least 1.5 metres apart from one another.

The mayor says the “50% capacity rule” for outdoor public facilities, like public swimming pools, should be lifted entirely.

In addition, he wants spectators to be allowed to return to watch major sporting events such as the India-South Africa cricket tour.

In a statement, the mayor says the resumption of public, entertainment, and sporting events is crucial for rebuilding the economy following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the summer peak season gets into full gear, and the latest Omicron variant of Covid-19 proves to have less of a negative impact than the previous Delta variant, the resumption of public, entertainment and sporting events should be a priority for aiding economic recovery. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

According to Hill-Lewis, scores of residents have been queuing from as early as 4am to get into the City of Cape Town's public swimming pools.

However, officials are forced to stagger the entry times to adhere to the 50% capacity rule. He says this often results in many people going home instead.

Moreover, the mayor says the City of Cape Town has shown that it can safely manage large events with clear adherence to health safety protocols to protect residents and spectators.

He claims that the City's data from the various high-profile sporting events show that the number of infections has been very low.

"Since October last year, we have hosted the Cycle Tour, the ABSA Cape Epic, Miss SA, the Cape Town Marathon and the FNB One Run among others. All of these are high-profile and large events hosted successfully during a pandemic", Hill-Lewis says.

This experience shows that we can now remove capacity restrictions at sporting events too. With a large number of Cape Town residents vaccinated, adhering to mask-wearing where required, it is possible to safely return to having spectators at sport events, as can be seen at stadiums and events all over the world. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor