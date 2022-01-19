WCED still working to place hundreds of learners as coastal schools reopen





The WCED says 2,901 children have not yet been placed at schools in the province

Teachers have been welcoming learners back into the classroom on Wednesday morning as the 2022 academic year gets underway

As scores of pupils head back to class, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it's working to place learners who are still in limbo.

The WCED has confirmed that 451 Grade 1 learners and 2,450 Grade 8 learners who applied in 2021 still need to be placed at schools in the province.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond has urged parents to be patient while the department makes arrangements for these learners.

Hammond sys the department received over 32,000 late applications last year.

At the same time, educational officials are expected to discuss calls to scrap rotational school attendance on Wednesday evening.

The WCED says most schools cannot return to full-time attendance this year due to the current one-metre social distancing rule.

Hammond says teacher unions, parents, SGB associations, education experts all agree that the social distancing rule should be dropped.

Many have argued that the learning losses or rotational schooling far outweigh any Covid-19 safety concerns at this stage of the pandemic.

"There's been a lot of support for the scrapping on the one-meter rule and hopefully government has heard our calls", she tells CapeTalk.

We are expecting a lot of new learners in the system obviously and we will get further clarity on how many learners, in terms of the increase in numbers, after the 10th school day. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Our focus has been on trying to get as many learners into schools in terms of our admissions. We've had a large number of late applications. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson