How to get your booster shot
- Experts outline all you need to know about getting a Covid-19 booster shot
- They explain how and where to get your booster and why it remains important to do so
People who are six months post their second vaccination dose are now eligible for the Covid booster shots. However, about 16 million people are fully vaccinated - that's about 27% of South Africans.
The data from South Africa and also from everywhere in the world...showed that if you had recently had your second shot and especially the booster, your chance of developing severe disease decreased to less than 10%.Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Bioinformatician
When you compare people who did not get a booster or had their last vaccination more than 4 months ago [the chances of developing severe disease] were reduced to 44%.Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Bioinformatician
Hospitalisations the world over have been far lower he adds.
Dischem Clinic Executive Lizbeth Kruger says they are seeing an uptake mostly in over 60s who are now able to receive the booster.
We are really trying to push the vaccines and the booster shots and hopefully people will flock to our stores to get the vaccine.Lizbeth Kruger, Clinic Executive - Dischem
How to get your booster?
Dischem has 99 sites in-store throughout South Africa of which 12 are in the Western Cape, says Kruger. All the site information is on the Dischem website.
She says they do walk-ins including Saturdays for those who may struggle to leave work to get the booster during the week.
We even will help companies to have outreaches if there are people who need to be vaccinated in one company.Lizbeth Kruger, Clinic Executive - Dischem
Prof Oliveira explains the mix and matching rules between the different vaccines.
In South Africa, at the moment there is approval to get the same vaccine as a booster - so if you had Pfizer then you would get Pfizer as a booster, or if you had Johnson&Johnson then you would get that. However, in other countries such as USA and Israel...it is acceptable and approved to have multiple different vaccines.Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Bioinformatician
It is shown in these countries that if you follow your booster with an mRNA vaccine such as the Moderna or Pfizer you really develop a high level of antibodies.Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Bioinformatician
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_175106135_focus-on-syringe-close-up-of-doctor-or-nurse-hands-taking-vaccination-booster-shot-or-3rd-dose-from-.html
