Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears





Prince Andrew would “scream and shout” whenever a servant would “disturb” any of his 50 or 60 teddy bears while cleaning his private quarters at Buckingham Palace, former royal police officer Paul Page revealed.

Page, who had access to Andrew’s bedroom from 1998 to 2004 noted the room did not look it belonged to an adult man.

Vintage British stamps commemorating the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. © chrisdorney/123rf.com

Andrew is facing sexual assault charges in the US.

Virginia Giuffre alleges that financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “lent her out for sex” to Andrew and others.

She accuses Andrew of sexually assaulting her in Epstein’s home in 2001 when she was 17.

She also alleges that Andrew assaulted her in the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, who late last year was found guilty of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.

‘Weird’ is the word! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Apparently, he has a note at his bedside… a handwritten guide on precisely how Prince Andrew likes the placement of his two stuffed hippos, his tiny panther, a bit of fur, three cushions with different words on, and a teddy bear with that is holding a heart. If you get it wrong… he absolutely lets it rip, and the explosives fly! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent