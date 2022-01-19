How Can I Help My Child Cope With Back-to-School Anxiety?
- Clinical psychologist Dr Jenny Ros says back-to-school anxiety is completely normal
- She shares some tips on supporting your children who may be stressed about returning to the classroom
The transition back to school can be a stressful time, so what can you do as a parent to help make the return to class as stress-free as possible for your kids?
Clinical psychologist Dr Jenny Ros says going back to school can be an anxiety-provoking time for kids and parents, and it's important to remember that feeling anxious or stressed is completely normal:
It's a big transition for kids, especially if it's their first time attending schoolDr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist
Whenever there is a transition, we need to know that comes with some cautiousness and apprehensionDr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist
Ros says there are a few signs to look out for which could indicate your child is anxious about going to school:
It's a feeling of a knot in your tummy, we maybe see some resistant behavior, perhaps some trouble sleeping.Dr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist
Our job as parents, is to contain them and regulate them through that...Dr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist
And what's the best way to support our kids through their anxiety? Preparation, says Ros.
We wanna prepare kids so much about what they can expect for their school day...it's gonna provide such containment for them.Dr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist
When you dropping them off, don't linger, don't hesitate...our lingering is the very thing that communicates to them that they should feel anxious.Dr Jenny Ros, Clinical psychologist
